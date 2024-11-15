Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is built around the collection (and spending) of Essence, which are the "points" that serve as currency for purchasing weapons, ammo, perks, and pack-a-punch upgrades around the map.

The easiest and most common way to get Essence is from killing zombies, which grants 95 essence per standard zombie kill and even more for special and elite zombies. But if you don't feel like your current Essence intake is cutting it, we know of some extra ways to increase your gains!

8 Playing Pool

Rack 'em up!

At the bottom of our list is the Billiards Easter egg, which appears in both Terminus (up the stairs from the bunks) and Liberty Falls (inside the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley). If players shoot the balls that are racked up on the table, the balls will go flying across the table, alll of them eventually landing in one of the pockets and dispensing a vial of Essence as a reward.

The reason this ranks so low is the payout: you will only get 100 Essence if you do this (or 200 if Double Points is active). But considering it's completely free, as well as obtainable in the first few rounds of the game, it's worth grabbing an extra kill's worth of points at the pool table.

7 Finding Change in Perk Machines

Get low, low, low....

Another way to make a little extra cash in the starting rounds is by fishing out the "loose change" from the perk machines on the map. By going prone directly in front of a perk vending machine, you'll hear a "cha-ching" noise and will be awarded some extra points.

Again, this will only reward you with 100 essence, but it can be done on each of the machines once per game, so you can stand to get 800 points (or 1600 with Double Points active) just by holding down the crouch button!

6 Using Tactical Equipment

Flashbang out!

It may not look like much, but if you can get a hoard of zombies to stand close to each other, landing a tactical such as a concussion grenade can earn you some fantastic bonus points. Each Zombie affected by the tactical will reward you with up to 20 points each, depending on the equipment used.

The decoy and monkey bomb tactical equipment are both perfect for this strategy, as they will attract zombies to one spot as tightly packed as possible (and award points for distraction). This also sets you up nicely for scoring a bunch of multi-kills and rapid headshots!

5 Using Gobblegums

What flavor will you get?

While they are limited and should be used sparingly, Gobblegums can give you massive Essence bonuses (as well as workarounds for big purchases) when used correctly. You earn Gobblegum by playing, but new gumballs come in at a slow rate, so be careful not to waste them!

The gobblegums that will help you earn or save more points are:

Temporal Gift (when combined with Double Points power-ups)

(when combined with Double Points power-ups) Who's Keeping Score?

Profit Sharing

Soda Fountain

On the House

Immolation Liquidation

Wall Power

Crate Power

Wall-to-Wall Clearance

Perkaholic

4 Completing Side Quests and Easter Eggs

Nico, let's go bowling!

There are a ton of hidden Easter eggs and side quests in Black Ops 6 Zombies, and several of them can reward players with more points once completed!'

On Terminus, definitely check out the Pirate's Treasure and Meteor Shower Easter eggs. As for Liberty Falls, the Bank Vault and Bowling Mini-Game Easter eggs are easy ways to make some extra cash.

3 Completing S.A.M. Trials

Mission criteria achieved

While they require a small investment of essence to begin the challenges, S.A.M. trials can have major profits if you successfully complete them (especially if you're playing multiplayer). Not every S.A.M. trial is the easiest, so be sure to keep track of where the machine spawns to see if its a good spot to start a random trial.

Not only will the machine award you essence, but it will also grant salvage and a piece of random loot, including free wonder weapons and perks!

2 Getting Critical Kills

Headshots only

There's a potential twenty percent increase in essence profits that can be achieved with one simple adjustment: landing headshots to get critical kills.

Critical kills award an extra 20 essence per zombie, which adds up fast if you're getting lots of kills (as you should be, they don't even have brains). We recommend getting a gun with a sight for precision kills, and avoiding explosives if you're purely aiming to earn more points.

1 Maximizing Power-Ups

Where is the creepy guy that keeps yelling "Insta-Kill" hiding?

The best way to earn extra points in Zombies is by using power-ups effectively and efficiently. For example, if there are 6 zombies left and a Double Points power-up appears, don't grab it right away. Kill the remaining zombies, so the next round starts, and wait til the very last second to grab the double points before it disappears (it will flash more and more rapidly to indicate it's disappearing).

Combining power-ups also helps a great deal, with Insta-Kill earning you double points kills faster, and bonus points granting 1000 essence during an active double points power-up. There are even free power-ups hidden on Terminus and Liberty Falls, if you know where to look.

