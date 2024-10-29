The Easter eggs just don't seem to stop in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, with more secrets and collectibles being found every day. For example: did you know you can actually bowl at the bowling alley in Liberty Falls?

It can be a tough Easter egg to unlock if you don't know where to look, but we can point you in the right direction and get you scoring strikes in no time!

Find All the Bowling Shoes

To start the bowling mini-game, all you need to do is shoot five pairs of bowling shoes scattered around the map. These Mr. Peeks-themed sneakers are always found in zombie spawn rooms (behind a barrier/window), and will explode into pink dust when collected.

You can gather the shoes in any order, but keep in mind that when you shoot your fifth pair, you will be automatically teleported to the mini-game.

Location #1: East Main Street

The first pair of shoes is directly below spawn, sitting on top of the counter in the gas station.

Location #2: Riverfront

The next pair of shoes is in the shop next to the radio store (by the weapon upgrade machine) in the Riverfront location, sitting on a shelf to the right.

Location #3: Hill Street

This pair of shoes is underneath a chair in the house on Hill Street. Look to the right inside the front door (there are wooden steps leading up to it next to the wall buy).

Location #4: Cemetery

At the very back of the cemetery, look out over the back gate to see these shoes hanging from a tree.

Location #5: West Main Street

The last pair of shoes are sitting on top of the casket inside the funeral home.

How to Play the Bowling Mini-Game

Close

After shooting all the shoes, you'll be teleported to a disco-infused version of the bowling alley. The zombies (and Mr. Peeks) will dance briefly before your bowling balls spawn in the dispensers.

How to Play

Players score 10 points for each zombie that they hit with a bowling ball, competing with each other for the highest score (pins score no points). You can only pick up your ball when standing in your lane, and once you do, you hold the "shoot" button to charge up your shot.

We recommend charging your shot to full power, since the full-power throws can go through multiple enemies. You can leave your lane with your ball and throw it wherever, so keep an eye out for groups of zombies lining up for a sweet combo.

Rewards and Prizes

Once the timer has run out, the standings for the mini-game will be revealed and each player will be assigned their prize. Interact with your trophy to unlock your winnings, which span a series of different low-to-mid-tier rewards like weapons, equipment, and more!

Once all players have retrieved their loot, they will be teleported back to the main map in front of the bowling alley, marking the end of the Easter egg.