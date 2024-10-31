Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is filled to the brim with secrets and Easter eggs, especially on the huge island prison map Terminus.

For example: did you know that you could trigger a meteor shower (or maybe it's a UFO crash landing) on Terminus? The loot that comes out of whatever hits the earth in the aftermath is worth the effort, and we know exactly how to make it happen.

Shoot the Radio Towers With Dead Wire

Once you've turned on the power, upgrade a gun with the Dead Wire (electricity) ammo mod at a weapons workbench. You can use this same weapon to work towards the Wonder Weapon Easter egg as well.

With the Dead Wire weapon (try to use a longer range gun) you'll need to shoot the two radio towers on the map.

Tower #1: Prison

The first radio tower is behind the prison, and can be viewed from the communications area just outside of the Stamin-Up room. Be sure the radio tower has electricity on it before shooting (if it doesn't, wait a round and check again), then fire at the electricity until the radio tower lights up red.

Tower #2: Engineering/Communications

The second tower is located behind the workshop with the crafting table in the engineering area. You might need to get a different angle on the tower (or shoot a different part of the tower) if the red light isn't turning on when you shoot it. Once both towers are glowing red, go to the Gun Platform.

Activate the Void Cannon

After the round ends (make sure the tower lights are still red when you do this) go to the Gun Platform and activate the Void Cannon trap. If the Easter egg has been executed successfully, you will see the cannon's laser cause an explosion in the distance, followed by a piece of debris crashing onto a nearby island.

Go to the Crash Site

Take a raft to Castle Rock Island and go to the burning wreckage of the crash landing. There will be loot on the ground, including ammo mods and other possible drops of equipment, weapons, and even the wonder weapon. This marks the end of the Easter egg, good job!