Liberty Falls is the small-town Americana map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, and it is overflowing with Easter eggs and secrets to find.

Of course, it wouldn't be a COD Zombies map without the secret song Easter egg, and this one is pretty straightforward to complete: interact with three pairs of bunny-ear headphones hidden around the map, and the song will play!

Find the Liberty Lanes Headphones

To play the secret song, you need to press the interact button on three different Mister Peeks-themed headphones.

The first pair of headphones is in the Fuller's Liberty Lanes location. It's outside of the building, next to the railing by the stairs leading up to the back door (behind the Motel barrier and across from the crafting table). You will hear an evil giggle when you properly interact with the headphones.

Find the Washington Ave. Headphones

The second pair of headphones is underneath a wooden bench in the Washington Ave. location.

To the left of the gobblegum and the bank, there are a pair of benches by a fence overlooking the Grease Trap location. The headphones are under the left-most bench and will giggle when you use them.

Find the Church Headphones

The final pair of headphones are on a bench in the church/dark aether location. The bench is turned diagonal, with some loose books and the headphones sitting on the seat near the south wall's set of candles.

You can do these steps in any order, and whichever headphones you interact with last will start the secret Easter egg song. The song that plays is called "Destroy Something Beautiful", and it is composed by Cristina Scabbia. Once the song begins to play, the Easter egg will be completed.