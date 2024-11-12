Quick Links
Power-ups are an integral part of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, allowing players to replenish ammo, earn extra essence, and even instantly kill enemies for a short duration.
Normally, power-ups only spawn as random drops from enemies or at the end of parasite/vermin rounds, but each Zombies map has multiple secret power-ups that you can activate whenever you want (if you know where to look).
Max Ammo Location
On the rooftop where you spawn, look behind you at the bridge below the building. At the base of the bridge supports on the right, there will be a golden Max Ammo trophy sitting on the floor.
To activate a hidden power-up, you'll need to shoot the gold trophy (shaped like the corresponding power-up) until it explodes with a green burst of light.
Bonus Points Location
There is a gold Bonus Points trophy sitting on top of the A/C unit on the second floor of Olly's Comics. You can spot it by going to the side of Olly's Comics near the Weapon Upgrade bench.
Max Armor Location
Inside the white and blue building across the street from the flower shop, there is a Max Armor trophy sitting on the bottom shelf of the metal cart near the refrigerator.
Nuke Location
Go onto the abandoned rooftop of the bank and look inside the windows closest to the Weapon Upgrade machine. Look for the chandelier inside the bank, which will have a gold Nuke trophy sitting on top of it. You can break the glass by shooting it.
Insta-Kill Location
Go to the very back of the cemetery, next to the armor wall buy and look to your left at the rooftop behind the church. On the top of the slanted roof, there's a golden skull (Insta-Kill trophy) for you to shoot.
Full Power Location
The last free power-up is located outside the bowling alley, behind the white bus by the church stairs. Go over to the large black military vehicle and look behind the traffic barriers to the left. The trophy will be sitting in front of the burning car.
