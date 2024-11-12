Power-ups are an integral part of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, allowing players to replenish ammo, earn extra essence, and even instantly kill enemies for a short duration.

Normally, power-ups only spawn as random drops from enemies or at the end of parasite/vermin rounds, but each Zombies map has multiple secret power-ups that you can activate whenever you want (if you know where to look).

Max Ammo Location

The first free power-up is inside the guard tower outside the front office near spawn. You won't be able to see the trophy from the ground, so you'll need to either throw a grenade into the tower, or shoot an explosive weapon like the Ray-Gun into the window.

To activate a hidden power-up, you'll need to shoot the gold trophy (shaped like the corresponding power-up) until it explodes with a green burst of light.

Full Power Location

The Full Power power-up can be found by getting on a boat below the Sea Tower and going out into the water a bit. Hanging from the Sea Tower is a sign with a golden "X" on it, which is the Full Power trophy you need to shoot.

Bonus Points Location

The Bonus Points trophy can be found inside the top right window of the cabins at the Shipwreck. It's pretty hard to see without a long scope, but landing an explosive inside should do the trick if you can't hit it!

Insta-Kill Location

On Temple Island, look up and to the left when standing in front of the ruins. There will be a golden skull (Insta-Kill Trophy) sitting on the second floor.

Double Points Location

In the computer room inside the Bio Lab (on the top floor, up the stairs from the armor wall buy), destroy the boxes of files on top of the cabinets on the left (below the TVs). Behind them there will be a golden Double Points trophy that you can shoot to spawn the power-up.