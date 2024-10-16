Bandai Namco has shared a new character trailer for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls. The video reveals Soi Fon, one of the playable characters in the upcoming 3D fighting game based on Tite Kubo's shounen manga and anime series.

The Rebirth of Bleach on console games

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is a new title by developer Tamsoft, who had previously worked on action titles like Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus and Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars. Back in 2020, they've also partnered up with Bandai on their soccer RPG, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions .

In the new game, we get to see various characters from Tite Kubo's shounen manga Bleach, which was one of the biggest IPs in Shounen Jump during the 2000s alongside Naruto and One Piece. While the series had some mobile games, including Bleach: Brave Souls, this is the first game made for consoles since the Musou-style action game Bleach: Soul Resurrección back in 2011.

Using the unique terminology of the franchise, the developers wish to replicate the feeling of surpassing overwhelming odds with reversal options to pull off during battles. Instead of simply defeating enemies by reducing their life bar to 0, the game has a Konpaku system, which makes each player have multiple bars and cutting them down has variations depending on the special skills players use.

Overwhelming Speed

The new reveal, Soi Fon, is the captain of Squad 2 of the Thirteen Courtroom Squads (also known as the Gotei 13) in the Soul Society. Her unique skills revolve around her impressive speed, which can overwhelm enemies. She has a large pool of moves and can focus on hitting enemies multiple times, making it much more difficult for them to act under her barrage of attacks that may break combos, cut through lowered defenses and slightly stun them.

In the video, we get to see many of her signature skills using her zanpakuto Jakuho Raikoben. One of her options is sending a flying Anken, hitting the enemy from afar. This attack has a limited stock, however, so if the player runs out of it, it'll be necessary to spend some time reloading the ammo.

Using the Spiritual Pressure gauge, players will be able to use a spinning attack with the Kazaguruma move. By holding the input instead of using it immediately, the player can charge the powerful Nigeki Kessatsu, a deadly skill that can instantly kill enemies if it hits them twice in the same battle. Another option is the Shitotsusansen, a strike that can hold enemies in place and allows for a follow-up. Holding the input longer will also lead to more time with the enemy restricted.

Finally, the video shows her Awakening move, which is called "Incomplete Shunko." By using it, she can increase many of her attributes, such as combo damage, spiritual power acquisition and dash speed. With all of those active, her attacks become much more devastating.

With Soi Fon, Bandai has now officially shared trailers for fifteen fighters, including Ulquiorra, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia, Toushiro Hitsugaya, Kisuke Urahara and others. Meanwhile, we also know that Renji Abarai, the lieutenant of the 6th division, will be playable, making the roster include at least 16 options, but he has not received a trailer yet.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Early 2025. The company hasn't specified a release date beyond that general window.