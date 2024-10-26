Key Takeaways Overwatch 2 initially set up to fail by Activision Blizzard with scrapped content and 5v5 matches.

Classic 6v6 matches making a return in Overwatch 2 Season 14 with new role limits.

New 5v5 "Limit 2" & "Kingmaker" modes coming for players to experiment with team compositions.

Overwatch 2 was set up to fail by Activision Blizzard, who originally pitched it as a required sequel to bring in new PvE content, which after a few years, was all scrapped. Another major change at launch was the change from the 6v6 matches of the original Overwatch to locking the sequel into the new standard of 5v5. Finally, years after release, Blizzard has been talking about re-introducing 6v6 matches, and is giving players the chance to take part in a limited run on the test server. The announcement was made by Game Director Aaron Kellner in the recent Director's Take community posting, which raises the possibility of both 5v5 and 6v6 existing side by side.

When Overwatch was first released, it helped launch the new genre of hero shooter team-based PvP into the stratosphere, attracting millions of players and launching an eSports league. Today the genre has fallen from the heights it once reached, with the constant churn of new characters and new modes leaving Overwatch 2 feeling like a shell of the original, even if it has more content. To further differentiate the sequel's 6v6 from the original's, a new role limit minimum of 1 for each role, with a maximum of 3, will be implemented, breaking from the classic 2-2-2 structure.

Related Overwatch 2 Season 9 Sees Surge in Competitive Gameplay, Devs Plan More Enhancements Game Director Aaron Keller has announced a series of enhancements aimed at further bolstering the competitive scene.

New Modes Coming In Season 14

Players will be able to take part in the new look 6v6 matches during Overwatch 2 Season 14, expected to launch around December 10, with another testing period available in January. The second testing period will revert the minimum 1/maximum 3 back to the original game's team composition rules. Kellner didn't give any definitive examples, but he also mentioned that balance changes could be separate between each mode, with an offhand mention that tank durability in 6v6 matches would be tuned down.

Players will be able to take part in the new look 6v6 matches during Overwatch 2 Season 14, expected to launch around December 10, with another testing period available in January.

The return of 6v6 matches isn't all that Overwatch 2 fans have to look forward to, with a new Quick Play mode coming soon, called "Limit 2." This mode is exactly what it sounds like, 5v5 matches with a maximum of 2 of each role. A similar mode, "Kingmaker," is also coming, which has the same maximum of 2 players for each role, but if anyone is the only one in that role on the team, they'll get a significant bonus. The hope according to Kellner is to give players the ability to experiment with wild team compositions that they wouldn't touch in the standard ranked queues.

2024 has been the first full year of Activision Blizzard, and by extension, Overwatch 2, under the banner of Microsoft. No one can say for sure certain what the future of the game will look like, but if Blizzard is now taking the major step to bring back 6v6 matches, it's a good sign that Overwatch 2 will not be allowed to wither away. It started when the game was finally released on Steam and is going to carry through the end of the year. As for what's next, no one knows, but take part in the 6v6 and 5v5 experimental modes when you can and maybe you can help shape the future of Overwatch 2.