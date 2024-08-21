Key Takeaways Gearbox Software and 2K Games announce Borderlands 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025.

Gearbox Software and 2K Games today officially announced Borderlands 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Following lots of teases about a new entry in the franchise, developer Gearbox Software today formally announced Borderlands 4. The fourth mainline entry, and seventh overall, in the franchise, Borderlands 4 is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2025. More specifically, the game will launch at some point during Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2026. Taking all that together, Borderlands 4 could land anytime between April 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

Borderlands 4 was announced via a very short teaser trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, which showed off an all new-planet. Outside that planet tease, the trailer showcased little else. All we know is that players will, once again, take on the role of a Vault Hunter searching for secret treasure while using a lot of different weapons.

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game,” said Randy Pitchford, founder and President of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.” “We’re thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” said 2K Core Games Senior Vice President and General Manager Catharina Lavers Mallet. “The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We’re excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

A much-needed redemption

Borderlands 4's announcement comes just in the nick-of-time to redeem the franchise after it's drubbing at the box office. The Borderlands film debuted two weeks ago to terrible reviews and an awful performance at the box office. Sitting at a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, a proper Borderlands game should hopefully help remind fans why they enjoy this franchise.

Despite the awful film, the Borderlands franchise remains beloved and popular in the gaming sphere. Across seven games, the looter shooter franchise has sold more than 87 million copies to date thanks to its wacky characters, fantastic worlds, and the billions of different guns available. Hopefully, Borderlands 4 can continue expanding the franchise's legacy when it launches in 2025.