So you want to hear a story, eh? Borderlands 4 will be launching later this year with a new official release date, as announced by Gearbox Software during PlayStation's State of Play. The company has also confirmed a dedicated State of Play for Borderlands 4 will reveal more details about the game this spring.

Borderlands 4 Heads to Consoles and PC this September

After the debut of a new Borderlands 4 trailer, fans found out they'll unleash the chaos of this sci-fi title on September 23. As four new characters, you'll be facing off against a new villain called the Timekeeper, who "dominates the masses from on high" as a dictator, according to the Steam page. A world-altering catastrophe is affecting his perfect order, causing havoc across the Timekeeper's residents, afflicting conflict on our characters.

The trailer showcases a more dynamic movement system that lets us double-jump, glide, dodge, and grapple across the new scenery of Kairos. As always, we'll be leveling up our skill trees and using action skills that will make our enemies pee themselves and run home to momma. Borderlands 4 also promises in a PlayStation Blog post that we'll be "blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry, now even more BAJILLIONER," whatever that means.