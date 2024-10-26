There’s a lot of talk about the Borderlands film and not all of it is good. Alas, such is the case with most live-action adaptations of a video game. No matter how you feel about the film, it did manage to squeeze in references to the epic space western that is the Borderlands series.

Eagle-eyed players may have long spotted some fun easter eggs thanks to the trailer alone. If you missed any, or need a nice dose of nostalgia, I've gathered my favorite eight film nods to the popular looter-shooter.

8 Marcus

Everyone on the Bus

You know it’s a Borderlands game when Marcus is either picking our characters up or dropping everyone off.

Thankfully, the film is no exception. We get our favorite bus driver giving Lilith a ride, but that's not it for him. We later see him tackling his other business: selling weapons in Sanctuary.

7 Skags

Aggressive Space Dogs

Fighting the unique creatures in Borderlands is as fun as dealing with shootouts. There aren’t many in the Borderlands movie, though, but the design of what we do see is on-point. It almost makes up for the lack of any outrageous hoards. Almost.

Honestly, I think we only ever see two Skags and one of them is snatched up and eaten. This works out well, though, because it leads us to our next Easter egg.

6 Rakks

Watch Out for Swooping

Speaking of Skags being eaten, a Rakk swoops in out of nowhere in the Borderlands movie and has a feast. That’s about as much as we’ll get from these creatures here.

Compared to the game, they're not much of a threat. Borderlands players know well how much of a nuisance they can be, especially when there are more than one hovering around seemingly waiting for you.

5 Scooter & Ellie Cameo

The Best Sibling Duo in Town

Scooter and Ellie are well-known characters in the Borderlands series. The only reason the player gets around Pandora is because of the Outrunners Scooter built. Children of Mad Moxxi, this sibling pair appears numerous times in the games. The same can’t be said for the film, though.

There's no interaction in the movie, but you can still see the duo in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo. Keep an eye out during the celebration in Sanctuary to catch them cheering along with Moxxi.

What's disheartening is that we could have gotten more with Scooter and Ellie, but the content wound up on the cutting room floor.

4 Weapon Vending Machines

Get Your Quarters Ready

You know the world you live in is hostile when there are vending machines that offer weapons instead of snacks and drinks. In the Borderlands game, their usage is a given. They’re a quick way to purchase or sell weapons.

The Borderlands film has a quick Easter egg reference to it as you see Claptrap trying to flirt with one. Surprisingly, the machine has more of a consciousness in the film compared to the game as it actively turns Claptrap down.

3 The Infinity Pistol

The Weapon That Never Quits

The Infinity Pistol is the definition of a cool gun. Never running out of ammo, it’s the most iconic weapon, and it’s always fun to use if you can ever get it. The weapon is a rare, legendary drop, so it’s not just hanging around. But you’ll constantly see it in the Borderlands film.

In the movie, it’s Lilith’s weapon of choice. Its design is excellent, as is how it highlights the pistol's unique manner of shooting. The rarity is noted in the fact that she’s the only person who has it as a sidearm.

2 Character Skins

Time for a New Look

Who doesn’t like playing around with different character skins ? Well, the Borderlands film thought that too. There’s a moment where our Vault Hunters walk around with skins ripped from Borderlands 3.

What makes the film reference stand out so well is that it utilizes a holographic feature to show off the skin. It’s such an interesting and unique take that you can’t help but appreciate the nod.

1 The Map

Is This a Movie or a Game?

Sometimes, it's the small things that leave the biggest impact. In this case, it's a map that shows up in the film on a monitor. But this isn't just any map; it's the map of the Arid Badlands. The image looks like it was ripped straight from the first Borderlands game.

What makes this such a nice Easter egg is that it isn't thrown in your face. You can easily miss it, but it's shown right in the trailer of the film. It's small, it's quiet, but it's such a perfect reference to bring a smile to a fan's face. It's exactly what an Easter egg should be.