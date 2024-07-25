Key Takeaways Elden Ring offers a fair challenge with a smooth difficulty curve, but some bosses will still pummel you regardless.

Cheesing bosses by exploiting weaknesses or glitches can be funny and effective, showcasing ridiculous strategies.

From Mohg's Boundary Break to Radagon Freezes Up, these boss cheeses offer unique and entertaining ways to defeat tough foes.

Elden Ring is a game that prides itself on being able to offer a harsh but fair challenge to players, which extends to just about every corner of The Lands Between. The game does an excellent job of starting off with a vast open landscape with various challenges geared toward beginners, but by the end, you'll be funneled through Lyendell for a boss gauntlet run that pulls no punches. Generally speaking, it's probably the most fair and accessible difficulty curve in Souls history, but undoubtedly, a few bosses will still pummel you regardless.

In this scenario, some of us will endure the punishment and fight to win fair and square. Plenty will go searching for a way to chew the boss and beat them, however, by exploiting the design or standout weaknesses of the boss in question. It might not be the honorable thing, but you can't deny that cheesing bosses tends to be pretty funny. So, with that in mind, we want to showcase the most ridiculous boss cheeses this game has to offer.

Just to be clear, some of these cheeses and glitches will have been patched out over time, but we want to include the most funny, ridiculous and effective cheeses ever present in Elden Ring, so if you do intend to try these, make sure they are still viable within the current patch.

10 Mohg's Boundary Break

Let's kick things off with a truly ridiculous boss cheese that does require quite a few steps to be executed perfectly, but if you can manage it, you won't have to lay a finger on Mohg, Lord of Blood . And considering he's the man guarding the gate to the new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, this cheese is more prevalent than ever. To begin, players need to enter the boss arena and then immediately quit out of the game. You then need to load back in and while you will be spawned outside the arena, this ensures that Mohg has been loaded into the level.

Then, you need to head down the steps and traverse down the nearby cliff face, carefully landing on a couple of protruding rocks. This will then allow you to jump across some bloodied cliffs nearby, and will lead you to an area where there's a gap in the cliff with a sheer drop to the abyss below. Be brave and drop down on Torrent's back, swinging your blade as you fall to avoid dying. You'll drop below the map, which will then cause all enemies loaded in the area to die, and as a result, you'll get the win against Mohg without ever laying a hand on him.

9 Godrick's Rotten Dog

After you defeat Margit, the Fell Omen , you'll then work your way through Stormveil Castle to face Godrick the Grafted , a fearsome boss who has two tough phases. If you're clever, however, you can avoid seeing the second phase. To do this cheese, you need access to the Rotten Stray Ashes , as you'll need this summon to inflict Scarlet Rot on him to make this method work. The key here is to enter the fight, immediately spawn your Stray and keep his attention while your dog causes scarlet rot build-up. You need to keep him aggroed, otherwise your flimsy little dog will likely die.

Once the rot takes effect, however, you can stop worrying about the mutt and take up a decent hiding place. The statue in the boss arena is a great option. Then you can simply run around this statue, avoiding Godrick entirely until his HP depletes and he dies. Plus, if you use this method and don't attack him with physical attacks at all, his second phase won't trigger, and you won't have to deal with his draconic, grafted arm.

8 Radagon Freezes Up

This was patched out some time ago, so don't try this one when you finally reach the final boss of Elden Ring, but even still, it's worth a mention because it's a laughable cheese for a final boss. This one didn't require any special steps and a lot of players just so happened to encounter this one through their naturally aggressive playstyles. What used to happen if you entered the fight with Radagon of the Golden Order and rushed right up to them was that Radagon would just stand there like a lemon and not attack you at all.

This meant that players were able to attack them endlessly without any threat of Radagon ever retaliating. The only caveat was that as soon as she was staggered, she would get up and behave as normal. So the tactic here was to land a series of quick attacks, wait for them to recover and then attack some more, or alternatively use something like a Poison Mist spell. Sadly, this isn't a viable option anymore, but this used to be an amazing way to enter the fight against the Elden Beast on full HP.

7 Godskin Duo Sleepy Time

The Godskin Duo fight is an infamously frightening one within the Elden Ring community, mainly for the same reason that Ornstein and Smough from Dark Souls were so terrifying. If there are double the number of bosses on screen, that usually means double the trouble taking them down. There is a way to render their double act ineffective by using sleep build-up to send them to the land of nod, and then you can proceed to wail on them.

You need something that can inflict sleep on your enemies here, so we would suggest something like Sleep Pot or Sleepbone Arrow for best results. Then, when both are down, you will have up to 60 seconds to add buffs, replenish your status bars, charge your attacks and then annihilate them. They will get up after you attack them, but if you use a super powerful attack like Comet Azur , for example, they'll be dead before they can get to their feet again, rendering this fight a cakewalk.

6 Down Here Scadutree!

With the success of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC being what it is, it would only be right to include a few new DLC bosses in this cheesy list and the Scadutree Avatar is the first of them to get the cheese treatment. This was easily one of the toughest bosses for me to take out within the DLC, mainly because this boss is fast and aggressive, not to mention that it has three phases for players to get through. With this method, however, you'll only need to deal with the first phase.

When you enter the battle, you'll want to run immediately to the left, and you'll get to a specific point at the cliff's edge where you'll see a small area that protrudes, allowing you to drop down. You can then set up shop there provided you have a weapon or spell that does strong AOE damage, like say Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear , for example. This will allow you to take them out from below, and then when the game tries to begin the second phase, this will fail, and the boss fight will end, netting you the Scadutree Avatar's remembrance and a ton of Runes.

5 Mimic Tear Strip Tease

I'm sure pretty much everyone knows about this one by this point, but it's just too good to omit from a list of the ultimate Elden Ring boss cheeses. The Mimic Tear , on paper, is a cool fight, as the game essentially creates an exact replica of your player character, and you effectively face off against your own build you have worked so hard to refine. This works both ways, however, and you can walk into this fight completely unequipped with no weapons or armor, and the Mimic Tear will do the same.

The problem this creates for the Mimic Tear, however, is that it can't pop into its inventory and re-equip all the items you just took off. So you can quickly put your build back together while the Mimic Tear lands some pathetic unarmed punches. Then you can swing your sword a few times and they will go down as if they were an enemy from the tutorial area in Limgrave. It cheapens the fight, and you will miss out on a classic, but if you don't want the hassle, this is the best way to humble the Mimic Tear.

4 Draconic Tree Sentinel Cliff Dive

There are several bosses that serve as gatekeepers, locking you out of different key areas of the game, and one of the most notoriously hard fights against these gatekeepers is the fight against the Draconic Tree Sentinel (Capital Outskirts) that blocks the way into Leyndell, Royal Capital . If you fight them head on, you're in for a tough fight against an agile knight on horseback. There is a way, however, to lure him into a precarious position and then make him pay for his curiosity.

To do this, you need to make some noise a little bit away from the Sentinel, which will cause him to walk toward you, but will not make him aggressive and begin the fight. Then you need to lure him away from the door and off the left. Then you need to have a few Kukri handy, because you will need to shoot them at the ground to make them investigate the noise they make at the cliff's edge. Then, when they are standing on the cliff's edge, you simply sneak up, stagger them and then attack them until they fall off the edge, gifting you the win and access to the Royal Capital.

3 Bayle The Dead

I could have included quite a few bosses who can be cheesed with this poison method, such as Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree or the aforementioned Draconic Tree Sentinel (Capital Outskirts) , but I thought, why not give the spot to one of the hardest new DLC bosses in the Shadow Realm? To make this one work, you need three things: Ash of War: Assassin's Gambit , Unseen Form and Poison Mist .

Cast the first two mentioned before you enter the boss arena and then head through the fog. These incantations and effects will mean that when sneaking, Bayle won't know you've entered the arena. Then, at this point, you want to work your way to the right, giving the dragon a wide berth as you go.

You'll need to recast Unseen Form and Assassin's Gambit a few times as they only cast about 30 seconds, and you'll want enough time to work your way around the perimeter of the arena and behind Bayle. Once behind them, they won't see you even if the effects wear off, so get right behind them and stay in stealth mode.

Then, begin casting poison mist, which will slowly but surely chip away at Bayle's insane HP pool. This will take a while, so you'll need a lot of Cerulean Flasks to replenish FP, but stay patient and persistent, and you'll defeat Bayle The Dread in the most laughable and cheesy way possible.

2 Commander Niall Arrow Cheese

This is one that I must admit to using myself in my first Elden Ring playthrough because Commander Niall and I just didn't mesh at all. I struggled with his fight and decided to go in search of an effective cheese, and safe to say, I struck gold. Beginning from the Church of the Eclipse Site of Grace, you can avoid the mob enemies nearby and head along a path to the right until you're able to hop up on a wall that is directly in line with Commander Niall's boss arena, allowing you to peak through a break in the wall where you can just about make him out.

Believe it or not, you can use arrows to thread the needle through this gap and deal damage to him without ever entering his boss arena. He won't move at all while you light him up with arrows, and Bleed and Poison arrows tend to work best as you can apply status effects to take him down a little quicker. After a while, he will go down, and you'll have beaten him without Niall ever laying eyes on you.

1 Radahn Rolls Downhill

Lastly, we have my personal favorite, the Starscourge Radahn cheese, which effectively allows you to take on Radahn no matter how under levelled you are and stand a chance of making it out of there alive. To begin, you warp into the arena using the portal near the Radahn Festival in Redmane Castle , and when this fight starts, you'll want to avoid triggering any allies as you make your way toward Radahn. Then, as soon as he stops firing projectiles and comes chasing after you, turn on your heel and run toward the cliffs behind you.

As you run back, you want to keep an eye out for community messages that act as a trail up a cliff face, as this will guide you along a path, and using Torrent, you can double jump until you reach a branch on the cliff. Stand here and wait for Radahn to climb up and reach you. Then if you manage to avoid his attacks up there, he will eventually lose his footing and fall down the cliff, killing him instantly. I guess the bigger they are, the harder they fall, eh?