Brawl Stars is a fast-paced multiplayer action game where players engage in various game modes with unique characters called Brawlers. Each Brawler has distinct abilities, and players can unlock, upgrade, and customize them.

All Codes For Brawl Stars

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Brawl Stars. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

akari

alvaro845

amie

anikilo

ark

artube

ashbs

ashtax

aj

aurum

axael

bangskot

bash

bbok

beak

bigspin

bigvale

bisect

brad

brocast

brunoclash

bucanero

buf

consty

corrupt

cosmic

cos

cptnben

crux

cwa

cwc

deckshop

decow

destro

drekzenn

echo

elchiki

eric

ewe

ferre

flobby

fullfrontage

galadon

gizmo

godson

gouloulou

grax

guzzo

heybrother

itzu

jojonas

kiokio

kius

klaus

ladyb

landi

lex

lightpollux

lukas

malcaide

maxi

manerv

molt

morte

mbf

moose

ninja

nana

nat

naxiva

nery

noobs

nyte

oj

optimus

ouah

owl

oyungemisi

pitbullfera

puuki

pat

radical

ray

rey

romain

royaleapi

rozetmen

ruruglou

shelbi

sidekick

sirtag

sitrox

skullcrusher

soking

spanser

spartafail

spuik

starlist

stats

thehuntah

trymacs

vinho

cauemp

withzack

wonderbrad

yde

yosorick

zmot

zsomac

How to Redeem Codes in Brawl Stars

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Brawl Stars on your Mobile Device Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.