Brawlhalla is a free-to-play platform fighting game where players battle it out in various arenas using a wide range of characters, each with unique abilities and weapons.

All Codes For Brawlhalla

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Brawlhalla. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/4

WJTKA8-451VCG : Use for Scythe of the Raven Weapon Skin

: Use for Scythe of the Raven Weapon Skin F43E3Y-R6YKS1 : Use for Sword of the Raven Weapon Skin

: Use for Sword of the Raven Weapon Skin N8G00R-RJ3KP7: Use for Katars of the Raven Weapon Skin

How to Redeem Codes in Brawlhalla

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Brawlhalla on your Mobile Device Click on the Store Button on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.