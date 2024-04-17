Key Takeaways Bread & Fred, a challenging co-op platformer, debuts on Nintendo Switch with 10 new time trial challenges.

The game has sold over 500k units on PC; suitable for Switch as you can pass a Joy-Con for co-op play.

A speed-run mode and the ability to play solo or with a friend add to the game's entertainment value.

The adorable, yet head-scratching indie platformer Bread & Fred releases on the Nintendo Switch on May 23. It will come with 10 new time trial challenges against Pol the Polar Bear.

Bread & Fred is an adorable, yet difficult co-op platformer.

A Challenging Co-Op Platformer Gets Its Switch Debut

As announced during Nintendo's Indie World Japan stream, Bread & Fred swings its way to the Nintendo Switch in May. This co-op platformer is so challenging because you're relying upon your partner. You have to jump at the same time, cling to walls, and rely on your momentum to climb up the mountain.

The game has been a hit with Twitch streamers, and as the game celebrates its first anniversary, publisher Apogee Entertainment confirmed that the platformer has sold over 500,000 units on PC. Bread & Fred seems suitable on Nintendo Switch as you can pass a Joycon to your family member or pal. Then, you can try to outwit the game together.

10 New Time Trial Challenges

The press release confirms that there will be 10 all-new time trial challenges against Pol the Polar Bear. It's a silly name, but if you beat him, you'll unlock special rewards. Apogee hasn't confirmed what those are yet though.

Those who like to speed-run are in luck as there will be a specific mode for them. It would be interesting to see this game at Games Done Quick as the runners would have to rely on each other to succeed.

Related PAX East 2024: Pixel-Neon Jump and Slash Platformer Renaine Adventures Onward Renaine may be taking a while, but it's been charming from the start, not letting up in the slightest in its years of development.

You can play by yourself, however. You can swap your friend for Jeff the Rock. On the other hand, it might not be as entertaining of an experience. I laughed so hard while playing this with a friend.

Yars Rising was also announced at the April 2024 Indie World event.

What Else Was Announced During April 2024's Indie World?

Nothing as dramatic as a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced, but April 2024's Indie World was a solid showcase. Included was the whacky platformer Antonblast received an official release date of November 12 for the Switch and PC (via Steam). You can try out a demo of that today.

An adorable cat simulator Little Kitty Big City will prowl the Nintendo Switch on May 9. You'll cause chaos as you complete Cat-chievements throughout the city. For example, you'll need to investigate 10 trash cans to finish the Dumpster Diving Cat-chievement.

Shantae developer WayForward and Atari are teaming up for a Yars reimagining called Yars Rising. It has a bright comic book-like art style as you run, jump, and hack around the game's environments. This game releases sometime in 2024.