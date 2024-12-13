Gearbox Software and 2K Games today dropped the first trailer and details for the next entry in their mayhem-filled looter shooter franchise, Borderlands 4.

Borderlands fans were dealt quite a blow earlier this year following the dreadful release of the Borderlands film. A truly terrible film that didn't understand the Borderlands franchise, fans were left to wonder when they'd get an actual proper Borderlands experience. Thankfully, Gearbox Software quickly came out to confirm that Borderlands 4 is in development and, tonight at The Game Awards, the studio released the first trailer and details about the upcoming sequel. This includes details about the new cast of Vault Hunters, the main antagonist, and the hidden world of Kairos.

Related Borderlands 4 Officially Announced, Coming in 2025 Gearbox Software and 2K Games today officially announced Borderlands 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Setting the Stage for Mayhem

Borderlands 4 takes place after the cataclysmic arrival of Pandora's moon, Elpsis above the world of Kairos. The collision tore a hole through the protective layer, leading to the rise of a horde known as the Rippers. In the trailer, players witness the clash between the Rippers and their leader, Callis, against Borderlands 4's main antagonist, The Time Keeper and his synthetic soldiers. The game kicks off with the Vault Hunters crash-landing on Kairos for some full-scale Borderlands Mayhem.

While Gearbox Software is keeping details about the Vault Hunters quiet at the moment, the trailer does provide a decent look at the four of them. It does appear that players will face off against a bunch of new enemy types from both the Rippers and Order factions.

Borderlands Action Taken to the Next Level

According to Gearbox Software, Borderlands 4 is the studio's most ambitious Borderlands game yet. Taking full advantage of the current-gen consoles, Gearbox is promising to evolve the looter-shooter gameplay in new ways. Expect a whole ton of loot, free-form combat and exploration, large-scale boss battles, and unforgettable characters new and old. The studio also confirmed that the game will support two-player local splitscreen co-op and up to four players online. As for when we'll get to learn more about Borderlands 4, Gearbox confirmed that we won't have to wait too long. Players can expect to see the game's big gameplay debut in early 2025.

Borderlands 4 is scheduled to launch sometime in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Unlike Borderlands 3, Borderlands 4 will launch simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store. Be sure to check back for more information regarding Borderlands 4's gameplay reveal.