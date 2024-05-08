Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals has 3 classes: Vanguards (Tanks), Strategists (Support), and Duelists (DPS) with most heroes as Duelists.

Each class has unique abilities, like healing for Strategists and damaging attacks for Duelists.

The Closed Alpha Test starts on May 10 with 5 modes available for players to enjoy, offering casual, competitive, and customized opportunities.

The team behind NetEase and Marvel’s highly-anticipated hero shooter, Marvel Rivals, has revealed the three playable classes available in the Closed Alpha Test; these classes are Vanguard, Strategist and Duelist. While the official list of what classes each character belongs to has not been released, confirmed roster leaks suggest a clear breakdown of who goes where.

Breaking Down the Classes

The three playable classes are similar to those of Overwatch 2. Vanguards are Tanks, Strategists are Support, and Duelists are DPS. There are nineteen characters announced for the Alpha Test; initially only eighteen were released, but Hela has since been confirmed by developers. The classes are signified in-game via three symbols: Vanguards with a shield, Strategists with a plus symbol and Duelists with a fist. Although there are nineteen playable characters, the majority (52%) of the heroes are Duelists.

Duelists, such as the Scarlet Witch, cause extensive damage to their opponents via specialized attacks. The Scarlet Witch's Chthonian Burst ability, for example, taps into her magic to fire explosive missiles at her enemies. Strategists, such as Mantis, provide critical support to their team through healing, illusions, and boosts. Mantis' Soul Resurgence ability transforms a nearby location into a recovery area for her teammates, offering healing and movement boosts for all in the area. Vanguards, such as the Hulk, use their bulk and strength to dish out and receive strong attacks. The Hulk's Clap ability gives out slow, yet powerful hits to the enemy in order to weaken their defenses.

Each Class and Its Characters

Strategists:

Mantis

Rocket Raccoon

Loki

Luna Snow

Vanguards:

Peni Parker

Magneto

Doctor Strange

Bruce Banner

Groot

Duelists:

The Punisher

Storm

Black Panther

Magik

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Scarlet Witch

Star-Lord

Namor

Hela

Looking Ahead to the Closed Alpha

Marvel Rivals' Closed Alpha Test begins on May 10 at 5pm PDT and runs until May 20 at 11:59pm PDT. Five modes will be available: Tutorial, Quick Match, Pocket Universe, Custom and Competitive. These modes provide players with casual, competitive and customized opportunities to learn how to best enjoy Marvel Rivals upon its release. The first wave of Alpha access codes will be released at 9pm on May 7 and will be followed by additional opportunities to join fellow players in battle before the Alpha ends.