Atari has announced Breakout Beyond, a new entry in their classic puzzle series coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC (Steam, Epic Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Atari VCS. Developed by Choice Provisions of Bit.Trip series fame, it promises a unique take on the arcade-like experience.

A New Take on a Classic

Breakout is a classic Atari game that originally came out back in 1976. The game was popular in arcades back in the day and even received a Japanese version by Namco. The title influenced many developers back in the day, causing the rise of many similar block-breaking games, some of which also pushed the media beyond, like Taito's Arkanoid. Even the classic Space Invaders drew some inspiration from it as well, making Breakout a true breakthrough in the gaming culture field.

Over the years, the game had many follow-ups on multiple systems, like Super Breakout, Breakout 2000 and Breakout Boost. In 2022, Breakout: Recharged came out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Atari VCS. Like other Recharged games, the game promised a modern take on the classic with revamped controls and visuals.

Meanwhile, Breakout Beyond promises to take the challenge of reimagining the classic further. With a horizontal, sidescroller view, the player must now find a way to break the blocks, leading the ball (or multiple balls) with their paddle so that it can reach beyond the goal block. The game will feature 72 brand-new stages to play through and master.