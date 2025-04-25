25 years after its original PlayStation release, Breath of Fire 4 is now available to buy on PC's digital storefront GOG. The game is the newest title to receive an updated release as part of the partnership between Capcom and GOG, which also led to a comeback of the original releases of the first three Resident Evil and the original two Dino Crisis titles.

The Return of the Legendary Capcom RPG

Breath of Fire 4 was originally released on the very first PlayStation back in 2000, and received a PC port back in 2003. Since then, the title has also received a PSOne Classic port for PlayStation 3, PSP and PS Vita in 2011, but no modern systems had any form of playing it natively.