Brighter Shores is one of those games where you can get completely lost in the beauty and the quests… until you realize you’ve been doing things all wrong for the past few hours. And it’s not your fault. From crafting to combat, gathering to enchanting, there’s a ton to learn in Brighter Shores. But don’t worry! We’ve got your back.

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a quest, tool, or NPC, thinking, “How do I make this work?!” then you’re in the right place. In this list, we’ll break down the little secrets that can help you level up faster, earn more silver, and make your Brighter Shores adventure a lot more enjoyable.

8 Check Chests and Drawers for Money

You know that feeling when you open a drawer and find a crumpled $20 bill you forgot about? Brighter Shores is like that — but better. Chests, drawers, wardrobes, and crates are full of loot just waiting for you to claim it. You’ll find coins scattered in homes, inns, and abandoned places.

Hopeport is one of the best places to go on a looting spree. Every building has furniture stuffed with silver, and if you check the merchant stalls, you might even score some hidden treasures. This isn’t just about making a few extra coins. Looting lets you skip the early-game grind. Instead of killing 200 wolves to afford basic armor, you can just raid a few homes and buy the best gear right away.

7 Use Stairs to Your Advantage in Combat

If you’re fighting on flat ground all the time, you’re doing it wrong. Stairs and high ground are your best friends in battle. Most enemies struggle to hit you accurately when you’re a step higher. You, however, can rain down attacks with ease.

Fighting downhill also gives you an advantage, as you control enemies' movement, forcing them into a bottleneck where they can’t dodge or retreat. You can lure enemies onto a staircase, then fight them one at a time instead of being surrounded.

6 Read Info Cards to Know What You Can Do with an Item

Ever sell something in an RPG, only to realize you needed it for a quest? That gut-wrenching feeling? Avoid it forever by actually reading the Info Cards. Every item in Brighter Shores has a little pop-up that tells you exactly what it does. Quest items, crafting materials, rare collectibles — it’s all there.

Before using or selling an item, check the Info Card. Maybe that random flower you were about to toss is actually the rare herb needed for a high-level potion. Maybe that broken sword can be reforged into an elite weapon. Knowing what your items do means you’ll never throw away something valuable by mistake.

5 Most Quests Can Wait — Except the Obelisk Quest

A lot of quests in Brighter Shores aren’t urgent, so you can do them whenever you want. But the Obelisk Quest? Drop everything and do it immediately. This quest isn’t just another random errand—it unlocks Tuning, a magical system that makes your weapons and armor way stronger.

Without Tuning, you’re basically swinging a butter knife at enemies when you could be wielding a weapon of mass destruction. So, don’t wait. Find that goblin, fix the obelisk, and start tuning your gear.

4 Use Knowledge Points to Unlock Passive Training

Knowledge Points are basically a cheat code for getting stronger, but only if you know how to use them wisely. When you hit Level 20 in any profession — whether it’s smithing, alchemy, or another trade — you unlock the ability to earn Knowledge Points. From there, every time you gain experience in that profession, a percentage bar fills up. Hit 100%, and bam — you’ve got yourself a Knowledge Point.

The best way to spend these babies depends on your playstyle. If you’re focused on combat, invest in crafting professions so you can forge better gear without grinding for hours. If you love crafting, use Knowledge Points to boost the slowest professions and get ahead faster. And if you have ever wanted to gain experience while you’re not even playing? Yep, Knowledge Points let you do that. You can invest them in certain professions so they keep leveling up in the background while you’re off fighting monsters or taking a nap.

3 Drink Healing Potions Early — Not When You’re About to Die

The problem? Healing potions don’t work instantly. They take time to activate, and during that time, enemies are still smacking you around. If you pop a potion when you’re already on death’s doorstep, you might not even get the full benefit before you drop. Instead of waiting for a dramatic, last-second chug, you should be using potions proactively.

I’d recommend drinking health potions when you’re around 50% health. This gives you a buffer in case of sudden burst damage. A big hit won’t kill you immediately, and your potion will have time to restore your health properly.

And know your potions. Different potions heal different amounts. If you’ve got a 20% healing potion, it’s best used when you still have a good chunk of health left. Don’t wait until you’re at 5% and hope it’ll save you.

2 Make Omelettes to Make Easy and Quick Money

You might think cooking is just about keeping your character well-fed, but oh no — it's actually one of the best ways to make easy money early in the game. And flipping omelettes can flip your bank account from broke to booming in Brighter Shores!

Omelettes are the perfect starter dish because you only need eggs, and they’re dirt cheap from Kevin’s Ingredients. And it’s quick to cook. No long, complicated recipes. Just eggs + fire = money. And always make omelettes in bulk to save time and effort.

1 Use XP Potions Crafted by Alchemists to Level Up Forager Faster

Leveling up Forager isn’t just about picking random plants. If you want to become the ultimate gatherer, you need strategy, efficiency and maybe a little bit of patience. You can use XP potions crafted by Alchemists to level up Forager faster. These give you an XP boost for a limited time, making every picked plant extra rewarding. Also, enchanting your foraging tools at the Enchantress Shop can give small XP bonuses, which add up big time.

Your inventory space is precious, so don’t just hoard everything. Prioritize rare ingredients needed for crafting. For example, if you plan to make potions later, stock up on White Periwinkle and Horn Shell — both crucial ingredients.

