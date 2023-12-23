Key Takeaways Closed tests for the mobile version of Broken Ranks were successful, with positive feedback on the smooth performance across various devices.

Designing the mobile UI was a challenge, but testers found Whitemoon's version intuitive and user-friendly, with options for different movement preferences.

Combat, quests, and other gameplay elements were assessed and received both positive feedback and areas for improvement, as the game transitions from PC to mobile.

The anticipation surrounding the long-awaited mobile version of Broken Ranks is reaching new heights as the development of the mobile version of this MMORPG gains momentum. In a recent blog post, Whitemoon, the creative force behind the game, shared insights from the closed tests, providing a glimpse into the exciting world of mobile MMORPG gaming.

The Journey Across Haligard: A Mobile Adventure

For three days, a select group of players embarked on a mobile adventure, exploring the realms of Haligard and beyond. The focus of the closed tests centered on the usability of the main user interface (UI), particularly character movement and interactions within the game world. The Whitemoon team diligently observed the performance across various devices, addressing optimization concerns along the way.

Gratitude was extended to the dedicated testers, whose constructive feedback proved invaluable. This collaborative effort yielded a wealth of data that will play a pivotal role in enhancing the game's performance.

Mobile Playability Measured

Is the mobile version of Broken Ranks playable? The answer is a resounding yes. The testers' evaluations, presented in a chart, showcase the mobile version's smooth performance. Notably, the game was enjoyed on a diverse range of devices, including a six-year-old Huawei Mate 10 Lite, demonstrating its adaptability across different specifications.

The early feedback from testers emphasized the overall positive experience, with players expressing optimism about the game's potential fun factor once all features are implemented.

Crafting an Intuitive Mobile UI

Designing the main UI for a mobile MMORPG presents unique challenges, especially regarding limited screen space. However, Whitemoon's version received warm praise from testers, who found it surprisingly intuitive and user-friendly. The introduction of two movement options - traditional screen tapping and a joystick - added a layer of flexibility, catering to various player preferences.

While both movement options will be retained until the end of closed tests, ongoing improvements based on user feedback aim to strike a balance between accommodating veterans and enticing new players.

Combat, Quests, and Beyond

Beyond the UI, combat emerged as a central focus during the tests. Players faced a variety of foes, testing the prototype UI's effectiveness. The challenge now lies in refining the combat screen to ensure visibility and readability of crucial information, all while allowing for strategic modifications.

Whitemoon also delved into assessments of quests, tasks, exploration, gear upgrades, and social interactions. Feedback highlighted both positive elements and areas needing improvement, underlining the complexity of transitioning a PC-based MMORPG to the mobile platform.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2024

With closed tests for combat scheduled in December, Whitemoon aims to gather feedback under extreme conditions. The focus will be on evaluating combat in both party and solo scenarios, using two distinct control options. This feedback will guide decisions on which control variant offers the most comfortable and effective mobile combat experience.

The blog post concludes with a glimpse into the future, indicating that more testing sessions are on the horizon. The team plans to involve a broader player base in early 2024, focusing on the initial stages of the game on mobile devices.

As Broken Ranks for mobile continues to evolve, Whitemoon invites players to stay tuned for further updates and promises an adventurous journey ahead. So, stay with them—because adventure awaits!