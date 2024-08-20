Of the many side quests in Black Myth: Wukong, the Buddha’s Eyes is one of the more obscure. While their locations are easy to come across, their endpoint is hard to judge. There will be downed Buddha statues and you'll need to collect their eyes for unknown reasons. These downed heads are easy to find because they have a light humming/chant emanating from them, so as soon as you hear it, you know one is nearby.

Collecting all six of the Buddha Eyes in the Fright Cliff will grant you access to fight the Shigandang. Upon slaying the rock giant, he will grant you Heart of Stone materials, which can be used to craft a new and powerful weapon that focuses on defense over strength.

Related Review: Black Myth: Wukong The legend of the Monkey King has come to life like never before in Black Myth: Wukong.

Buddha’s Eye 1

The first eyeball you’re able to extract from a Buddha head is located directly in the path of when you enter Fright Cliff. As soon as you enter, you'll find yourself faced with a well-armored warrior and some weird rock-man chimera (Pitstone, Palestone and Poistone). After getting past them, you’ll come across the first of six Buddha’s Eyeballs just south of the first shrine of the area.

Buddha’s Eye 2

The second eye isn’t too far off from the first. When you reach the mentioned shrine, you’ll have two paths: one to the right and one to the left. Take the left that leads into a more enclosed cave with little sunlight. Follow the path past some snipers and fight off the stonemen. You’ll notice some lighting up to the left as you progress. This is where the second eye is found along with a couple of strong enemies.

Buddha’s Eye 3

This is where you can go down different paths to find the next couple of Buddha’s Eyes, but we’re going to continue down the cave. Go up the slope in the cave, passing by even more stonemen, until you reach a rather large glowing stone. This is the Mother of Stones, which is part of another quest. Instead of facing off against the stone, hug right and go outside into the clearing. Here you will find the third Buddha head overlooking the cliffs.

Buddha’s Eye 4

Heading back to the first shrine you encountered, head east instead of into the cave. Go as far northeast as you can until you hit the mountains, and you’ll find a staircase heading upward to some monsters that shoot projectiles at you from far. Take them out and at the top of this staircase and structure you will find Buddha’s Eye number 4.

Buddha’s Eye 5

Head back down from the staircase and head north, which would be the same direction you were going up the stairs (this is hard to explain with the lack of a map). Continue forward and up the hill against the wall to your left you will find the next Buddha head to interact with. Be sure to watch out for snipers if you haven’t taken care of them already.

Related Elden Ring: Every Remembrance Weapon, Ranked Let's just say that some of these Remembrance rewards are way better than others.

Buddha’s Eye 6

Now for the final Buddha’s Eye. Continue past where the fifth eye was located until you reach the second shrine in the area. Going around the rock to the left, there will be the large armored enemy waiting to jump you, along with a hidden rock man. They are here to guard the fallen Buddha's head inbetween them. Pick up your final

Shigandang

In order to face off against the Shigandang, you'll need to take care of the Stone Vanguard directly in the next area, right around the corner from the sixth Buddha Eye. This is a mandatory boss you will need to face to progress, so simply take care of it and then rest at a shrine. Come back to the area to find a giant boulder to your left. Interact with it and deliver the six eyes to trigger the boss fight to engage.

Shigandang is a fairly easy boss to take down. The main worry is his follow-up attacks in which he will uplift the earth and do a decent chunk of damage if you’re in its path. Otherwise, take the Shigandang down and collect your reward.