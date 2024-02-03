Key Takeaways Bodies are disposable, but a well-crafted gun can last forever in Nimrods: Guncraft Survivor.

Nimrods offers a unique take on the Vampire Survivors genre, with upgrades and abilities focused on the gun.

The game features a hand-designed world map with various biomes and points of interest, adding depth to the gameplay experience.

The best a human can hope to be is human. The optimum loadout is two arms, two legs, a head, and a torso to hold them all together. There are extremes, of course, from Peter Dinklage to Andre the Giant, and any number of body types, but there's an upper limit on the physical dimensions a human can take. Tools, on the other hand, are whatever we want them to be, growing and changing with the needs of the situation they're designed for, and the tool in Nimrods: Guncraft Survivor is a gun.

Bodies are disposable but a well crafted gun can be forever.

Nimrods is your basic Vampire Survivors type game, in that there's a lot of them, only one of you, and every level-up earns a new ability to stack on top of all the others you've earned up to that point. In this case, however, all the upgrades go towards the gun, and any non-gun stats (like movement speed) are a side effect. As the levels pile on what starts as a simple pistol, shotgun, or machine gun slowly transforms into a beast of unrelenting firepower, with a list of fifteen stats that for the most part just keep getting larger. Many of the parts, though, are also visual upgrades to the starting gun, so even the very first pistol can end up with a new stock, scope, magazine, barrel, dangling charm, secondary under-barrel weapon, and plenty of other visual upgrades. By the time a run reaches its inevitable end you can be firing extra-large incendiary explosive bullets in a helix pattern at fire-hose speeds, but there are still more monsters than that level of firepower can handle.

The other thing that sets Nimrods apart is something Vampire Survivors has leaned into with its latest updates, and that's a giant hand-designed world map with a good number of points of interest plus multiple biomes that have their own types of monsters. The initial landing zone leads towards the remains of a drone, and if you keep exploring there's bound to be a special chest or two with blueprints inside. Once the run is over the hero is cloned back at home base, corpse left to rot on the battlefield but gun safely retrieved. The gun can then be assigned to the drone, which will follow you into the next mission as backup. The drone's gun levels up as you do, so it's not overpowered at the start, and with a favorite weapon it can act as wonderfully effective backup.

While the Nimrods: Guncraft Survivor demo has been out for a while it's part of the Steam Next Fest that starts this coming Monday, and the game has received major updates for its coming featured slot. If you've played it before it's worth a second look, but if not head on over to Steam and give it a play (or at least check out the new trailer). It's a promising take on the Survivors formula with the guns you can create becoming truly insane as the effect stack, bullets split, elemental upgrades take effect, and bullet patterns plow through the horde. You can always whip up a replacement clone same as the old one, but each new gun is its own work of ballistics dispensing art.