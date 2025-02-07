The sky may extend forever upward, but it's usually got a hard stop at the bottom when the ground comes into play. Dirt below, air above and people live sandwiched in between. The journey into the sky is only ever temporary, which is probably for the best seeing as falling out of it can be a major problem. If there's no ground, though, this becomes both less of an issue and one of existential dread, but it does make living among the floating sky islands a more attractive prospect. Claim an island, rig it up with sails and steering, and adventure awaits out amidst the clouds.

Who Needs Continents When The Sky is Calling?

Aloft is a first-person base-building adventure game with a gorgeous gameplay hook in that your home is not only an island, but a skyship as well. Waking up alone with nothing but the clothes on your back it would be easy to think that there's going to be a wait before getting to that point, but the first cluster of islands have all you need to get the basics down and rig up one of them to go exploring. Wood, leaves and stone are enough to make the first few tools, at which point the resources come as quickly as you want to harvest them. Sticks and leaves can be crafted into a personal wingsuit/glider, allowing the first island to be left behind quickly, and knowledge stones scattered around the rest of the cluster provide instructions for building the tools and components needed to get a start on setting up a homestead.

The tools of Aloft start off as your standard survival-game fare: the pick breaks up rocks, axe is for trees, hammer builds things, etc. The sketchbook is where things start to get interesting, because that's the tool that lets you copy bits of the ruins that tend to be found on the islands for use as components of your own base. Wood structures are everywhere while stone is more scarce, but targeting a bit of wall or floor while holding the sketchbook will light it up to let you know if it's one you've got access to or not. Each sketch uses a page, which is an item that's expensive to craft, but not all that uncommon out in the world if you keep your eyes open, and once used gives permanent access to constructing one of the many modular components needed to build up and decorate the home island.

Construction is your basic "snap the parts together until it looks right" process, with placement options being either to snap items into place or set them down anywhere, and it's not hard to build a nice-looking house to put all the necessary crafting stations in. Most components come in a variety of styles, such as different types of doors, windows, walls, etc, and mixing up stone detailing on wooden walls or vice-versa is an easy way to add a bit of visual flair to even a basic box-with-windows construction. There's no noticeable penalty for not putting a roof on, so if you want to end an in-game day by flying into bed, that's certainly an option, but it feels weird to go to sleep while being doused by a rainstorm.

Build Stuff To Find Better Materials, Find Better Materials To Build Better Stuff

Construction is also helped in the beginning by an inventory system that feels generous before eventually becoming restrictive once you've explored a few islands. Wood, the different types of stone, and various basic and crafted components can go into specific stockpiles for full access wherever you may be on the home island, but it's still too easy to get the "Your inventory is full" message when out in the world. Somewhere in the universe is a person who enjoys the challenge of a restricted inventory and needing to plan out where everything goes at home base before setting off on the next expedition, except that's a lie and this theoretical being doesn't exist. Aloft goes the extra mile with this feature by having four separate inventories for different types of materials, quadrupling the chances of being told to go back to home base and think about what you've done before continuing the adventure. To be fair, every crafting game from Minecraft to No Man's Sky to hundreds of others limit inventory space too, but it's gotten old as a mandatory fun-killer mechanic.

And Aloft is good fun when the adventure gets going, letting you divide up time between exploring new islands or building up the one you chose to rig with sails to pilot out on the adventure. One of the problems open-world survival games have is that it can be a long way back to base, but when you've turned an island into a mobile settlement the issue simply doesn't exist. When one cluster of islands is explored and it's time to go to the next one you can unfurl the sails, adjust altitude and abandon the helm to run tasks around the base as it's carried forward by the wind. Tending the farm, feeding the livestock, crafting components or just kicking back in third-person view from the ship's steering wheel and planning a building expansion or two fill up the travel time painlessly and it's unlikely the ship will bump into anything in the wide-open skies.