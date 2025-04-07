Factories gotta build, it's just what they do. It doesn't matter if they construct components, elements, shapes, random widgets, snacks for the elder gods, robots, or star-sized constructs, they all start small and then scale upwards nearly forever as their output increases. Generally, though, they make one component out of another, assembling two or more pieces into a brand-new whole. Product goes into what's functionally a black box, new product comes out after the assembler's mysterious internal processes are complete. The recipes may be ridiculous at points (three steel pipes and eight spindles of wire make a single stator, Satisfactory?) but so long as the internal logic is good all is forgiven. Modulus, on the other hand, uses its factories to create voxel structures, and each cut and merge is internally consistent and all voxels accounted for.

Following Instructions First, Following Creativity Second

Modulus is an automation game from the chilled, laid-back side of the genre, and it's been going through playtesting for several months now. While the end goal has yet to be revealed the process of building up is unique in the genre, in that the smaller voxel-manipulating structures exist to supply a set of components to the larger buildings, but while the components have a set structure the path to creating it is left to the user. The items from the large buildings are more like the standard factory game output, such as bot cores that get turned into bots in the next structure down the line before being exported, but the heart of the game is free-form building of voxel constructs to keep the big buildings humming along.

The first couple structures are fairly straightforward. Outcroppings of polyrock are scattered around the edge of the large platforms that make up the map. Drop a few miners down, run conveyors from four miners into one smelter, and that's the first four by four by four voxel cube. That's not a needed shape, though, so the next step is to cut it into chunks and reassemble them into something a bit more useful. This is done primarily through three different structures, all of which function at thirty operations per minute. Cutters chop things at a width varying between one to four voxels, assemblers put two shapes together any which way you'd like, and the stamper knocks a rectangular hole out of a shape in a user-defined size. There are other buildings to paint shapes in various colors as well, and many of the required blocks need to be assembled from multiple colored pieces.