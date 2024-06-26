Key Takeaways Quality of life improvements include left-handed mode, new weapons, and dynamic energy leash.

The 1.3 update adds pixel density increase, trophy fixes, new skillshots, and eye-foveated rendering.

Horde mode and PICO headset support will bring new immersive experiences to Bulletstorm VR.

Earlier in January this year, Bulletstorm VR had a troubling launch. But the developer, People Can Fly, has been working hard at adding more to Bulletstorm VR to give players the quality that they had expected. Proving that they have been working on improving the game, People Can Fly has dropped a trailer that confirms a promising new, and free, update has been in the works for players to enjoy and dig into later this year.

Quality of Life and Gameplay Improvements

People Can Fly has given some of the details of their new update, including many improvements to make the game more immersive for VR and even a left-handed mode for those who prefer gunning down enemies with their dominant hand. Players can also expect upgraded weapons to really enjoy the chaotic nature that Bulletstorm is known for. Players can also expect a new and dynamic energy leash in Bulletstorm VR.

The newest trailer for the 1.3 update listed several quality-of-life improvements. What was shown off were the pixel density increase, black loading screens being a thing of the past, trophy/achievement fixes, NPC idle animations, new skillshots and the removal of the censoring that made the original Bulletstorm ridiculous and hilarious. There was also mention of eye-foveated rendering on PlayStation VR2 being updated. All of these changes and updates are on track to make Bulletstorm VR a truly fantastic game to play in VR.

Horde Mode and PICO Headset Launch

Alongside these awesome improvements, players are also getting another welcome addition to the game. Horde mode will be making its way into the VR title, which many players missed in the original Bulletstorm game on console and PC platforms. This means we can all wreak as much havoc in horde mode as we please in VR and thrash enemies in a whole new immersive experience.

For players who have been using the PICO virtual reality headsets, there's awesome news as well! Bulletstorm VR is officially getting support and will launch on these same headsets for players to enjoy later this year. More players being able to experience the game on their preferred headset of choice is always a nice and welcome addition to any VR title and this is some fantastic news for players who have purchased Bulletstorm VR.

It's awesome to see that People Can Fly has been putting in the effort to make their game feel as close to the original as they can and making these updates free. These new additions to the game and improvements to its overall quality to make the game clearer on headsets and just more entertaining will surely give us all the authentic and over-the-top experiences in VR that we’ve been craving.