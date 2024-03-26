Key Takeaways Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles now available on multiple platforms. Build your settlement in a post-war world with total freedom.

Thomas Salah explains his unique approach to game design, emphasizing chaos and fun over structure and uniformity.

Wired Productions offers a range of great games, including Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, known for open world freedom and expression.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, EGS, GoG, and Utomik. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is the newest open world city builder game by Wired Productions. In you'll rebuild civilization on the Great Ursee, a mythical ocean world, 40 years after a devastating war. As a wonder-generation sim, Bulwark offers total freedom to craft your settlement from wood and stone, evolving from simple docks to monumental, sky-scraping fortresses amidst a world of danger, beauty, and airship battles.

God is a Geek has a chance to interview Thomas Salah, the man behind the game. Here are some of the highlights:

“So it’s like 40 years later after a big war, everybody sort of figured out that that’s not the way forward. Lots of people are gone and they have to rebuild”. He has a philosophy, too, it seems, explaining: “When I design stuff, it’s never flat”, and boy is that true. Even from the demo, you can see that Bulwark gives you the tools to build, and then sets you loose. There’s very little restriction as to where you can build, and soon you’ll have a citadel like no other, stretching from the tallest mountains into the sea itself.

“The difference between me and a big team is when you say, we’re going to make a city builder and you have 15 designers in the room, you’re going to have to come up with a very structured way for everybody to work”, he explains, “You know, you’re going to make art, okay? I’m going to do the programming. Let’s decide, okay, we’re going to make houses that have doors and connecting at this distance, a road works like this”. “Your houses will be on the grid, left to right of the road or some other structure to work with, because you need all these people to work together. And then you get, you know, the classic builder colony scheme for, you know, grand strategy type of game. I can’t do it”, and so his solution seems simple: “So I just make what feels fun and my fun is being as chaotic as possible”.

Wired Productions is responsible for some great games such as: Tin Hearts, Arcade Paradise, Martha is Dead, The Falconeer, GRIP, The Town of Light, Lumote, The Mastermote Chronicles, Deliver us the Moon and the The Last Worker.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is an open world builder with freedom and expression at its core, allowing players to build sprawling towns, spires, and fortresses that become hubs for trade, or rallying grounds for conquests. - Steam Description

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles Official Launch Trailer

Below you will find the official launch trailer:

