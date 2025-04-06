With dozens of guns to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you can easily feel like a child in a candy store, but the real challenge is figuring out which ones are worth your time. Do you go for an assault rifle or a speedy submachine gun? That will be determined by how you play. Whether you love quick-scoping from across the map, shredding enemies up close or just want a solid all-around weapon, this list is for you.