There are secrets hidden in every corner of Liberty Falls, the small town map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies. Some take a lot more effort to complete, and others are as simple as collecting items.

The "Aetherella" Easter egg in Liberty Falls grants players the ability to play as the comic book hero by finding and retrieving nine action figures from around the map (and we know exactly where to look).

Retrieving the Action Figures

The only way to collect each of the action figures is to suck them into the Thrustodyne M23 wonder weapon by holding the "shoot" button. The action figure will then slowly levitate in the direction of the Thrustodyne before being sucked in and playing a confirmation sound.

To obtain the Thrustodyne M23, players must either find it in the Mystery Box, Bank Vault or S.A.M. Trials, or craft it through the wonder weapon Easter egg for Liberty Falls, which we have a guide for here:

Action Figures #1-4 (Olly's Comics)

Close

The first four action figures can be found in the Olly's Comics store in the Riverfront location. The shop is small, so it shouldn't be too hard to find them in these spots:

On the counter by the front window

by the On a shelf above the Quick Revive

above the On a table by the back exit

by the On a shelf to the left of the Aetherella Trap

If you can't see one of the action figures, it's possible you've sucked it into a hard-to-see location by accident, since they remain suspended in the air if you don't collect them. The figures will begin to glow purple when the Thrustodyne starts inhaling each of them.

Action Figures #5-9 (Other Locations)

The other five action figures are scattered in locations around the map, but are retrieved and behave exactly the same.

Motel Sign (East Main Street)

The action figure can be found sitting on the top left corner of the neon sign on the side of the Motel.

Liberty Lanes Sign (West Main Street)

The action figure is on the ledge directly below the "Liberty Lanes" sign on top of the Bowling Alley. Jump from the grass hill by the church steps onto the bus to reach it

Flower Shop Window (Washington Ave.)

From the rooftops across the street, you can spot the action figure in the left window on the side of the flower shop.

Church Window (Forecourt)

The action figure sits on a high-up window sill on the front end of the church (to the right of the door).

Ice Cream Shop Vents (Alamo Rooftop)

The action figure is hidden behind the right air conditioning unit above the corner shop. Hop down from the Alamo roof onto the Yummy Freeze rooftop and look across the alleyway.

Once the final action figure is collected (in any order), you will immediately be transformed into Aetherella. She has one move: a constant beam from her laser eyes that eviscerates enemies on sight. This will last for a round or two before transforming you back into your normal operator.