Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has hundreds of challenges that allow players to simultaneously earn cosmetic rewards and experience for completing difficult milestones, the most obvious of which is the weapon camo system.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Every weapon has a total of three sets of camo challenges (Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone), which each contain a total of 15 camos to unlock for the weapon.

How to Earn Camos

Each game mode has three different tiers of camos, each of which must be completed in order (and have their own ways of being completed).

  • Military: The first nine camos are unlocked by getting a flat amount of specific kills in each mode.
  • Special: Once the Military camos are all collected, the two Special camos can begin being unlocked.
  • Mastery: Each Mastery level works differently.
    • Gold Mastery: Once the Special camos are both collected, the Gold Mastery camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 2: Once all guns in the weapon class have unlocked the Gold Mastery camos, the Mastery 2 camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 3: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 2 camo, the Mastery 3 camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 4: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 3 camo, the Mastery 4 camo can be unlocked.

XM4

Mode

Military Camos

Special 1

Special 2

Gold Mastery

Mastery 2

Mastery 3

Mastery 4

Multiplayer

Get 100 total Headshot Kills

Get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting

Get a Kill without taking Damage 30 times

Get 10 Double Kills or better

Get a Kill without taking Damage 30 times

Get 3 Triple Kills or better

Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times

Zombies

Get 2,000 total Critical Kills

Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped

Get 30 Vermin Eliminations

Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times

Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations

Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage

Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations

Warzone

Get 100 Eliminations

Get 5 Kills while under an enemy UAV

Get 10 Kills while moving

Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target

Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times

Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals

Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

AK-74

Mode

Military Camos

Special 1

Special 2

Gold Mastery

Mastery 2

Mastery 3

Mastery 4

Multiplayer

Get 100 total Headshot Kills

Get 50 Kills while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active

Get 20 Kills with the Underbarrel Launcher attached

Get 10 Double Kills or better

Get a Kill without taking Damage 30 times

Get 3 Triple Kills or better

Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times

Zombies

Get 2,000 total Critical Kills

Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times

Get 300 Kills with the Weapon while it's Pack-A-Punched

Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times

Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations

Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage

Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations

Warzone

Get 100 Eliminations

Get 2 Kills within 30 seconds 5 times

Get 5 Kills on a Most Wanted Contract target

Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target

Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times

Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals

Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

AMES 85