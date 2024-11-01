In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s campaign, you have a base of operations known as The Rook. There, while serving as a hub, you can spend money earned from missions (and in secret safes) to better yourself and the base. Here’s all the Safehouse upgrades and operator perks.

There are three different stations you can invest in for $500 each: the Weapons Bench, the Gear Station, and the Training Area. In total, there are 30 upgrades available with some having two ranks. There are also three skins for guns in Multiplayer that you can purchase here.

The first station you should get is the Weapons Bench since you'll be able to give yourself more of an edge on the battlefield with your weapons.

Training Area

Upgrade Description Cost Vitality Surge Rank 1: Increase your total health by 15%. Rank 2: Increase your total health by 25%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Blast Resilience Rank 1: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 50%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Iron Will Rank 1: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 40%. Rank 2: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 80%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Survivor Start regenerating health more quickly when damaged. $400 Gung-Ho Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting. $250 Resolute Taking damage from gunfire provides a minor boost to movement speed for a short duration. $1000 Greedy Increase value of cash dropped by Elites by 25%. $400 Last Stand When at's death door, receive a brief burst of health and speed. $250 Bloodlust Killing 3 enemies in a row gives you a temporary health boost. $250

Gear Station

Upgrade Description Cost Heavy Duty Rank 1: Increase total armor slots to 2 and increase reserve capacity to 4. Rank 2: Increase total armor slots to 3 and increase reserve capacity to 6. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Adrenaline Rush Adrenaline Stim duration is increased by 30% $250 Blade Shrapnel The Homing Knife does 50% more explosive damage. $250 Supercharged Enemies hit by the Disruptor are stunned 50% longer. $250 Loaded Up Rank 1: Carry 1 additional of each expendable equipment. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional of each expendable equipment. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Elite Assassin Refill armor and health after performing takedowns on Elites. $400 Tempered Refill armor plates to full with 2 plates instead of 3. $400 Magnetic Rank 1: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically. Rank 2: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically and armor gets directly applied. Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450 Quick Fix Rank 1: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Rank 2: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Killing Elites or inserting armor plates starts health regeneration. Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450 Grenade Chef Cooked grenades no longer explode in your hand. $250

Weapons Bench

Upgrade Description Cost Extra Mags Rank 1: Carry 1 additional magazine. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional magazines. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Steady Stance Rank 1: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 20%. Rank 2: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 40%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Quick Hands Rank 1: Reload your weapon 15% faster. Rank 2: Reload your weapon 25% faster. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Swift Sight Rank 1: Aim down weapon sights 25% faster. Rank 2: Aim down weapon sights 50% faster. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: 250 Armor Shredder Rank 1: Increase damage to armored enemies by 15%. Rank 2: Increase damage to armored enemies by 25%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Hipfire Rank 1: Reduce hipfire spread by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce hipfire spread by 50%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Marksman Increase scope focal length by 30%. $250 Steady Aim Rank 1: Decrease sway when using a scope by 10%. Rank 2: Decrease sway when using a scope by 25%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Penetrate Rank 1: Increase bullet penetration by 15%. Rank 2: Increase bullet penetration by 30%. Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250 Scavenger Get more ammo from dropped weapons. $250 Unrelenting Gunner Move 25% faster while using heavy weapons. $250 Truth Serum Skin for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle in Multiplayer. $3000 Pocket Aces Skin for the Jackal PDW Submachine Gun in Multiplayer. $3000 The Bastion Skin for the Marine SP Shotgun in Multiplayer. $3000