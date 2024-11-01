Quick Links

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s campaign, you have a base of operations known as The Rook. There, while serving as a hub, you can spend money earned from missions (and in secret safes) to better yourself and the base. Here’s all the Safehouse upgrades and operator perks.

Call of Duty®_20241026124723-1

There are three different stations you can invest in for $500 each: the Weapons Bench, the Gear Station, and the Training Area. In total, there are 30 upgrades available with some having two ranks. There are also three skins for guns in Multiplayer that you can purchase here.

The first station you should get is the Weapons Bench since you'll be able to give yourself more of an edge on the battlefield with your weapons.

MixCollage-28-Oct-2024-05-58-PM-7856
Related
How to Make Money Fast in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Want to make some quick cash in Black Ops 6? Here's how to do it.

Training Area

Upgrade

Description

Cost

Vitality Surge

Rank 1: Increase your total health by 15%. Rank 2: Increase your total health by 25%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Blast Resilience

Rank 1: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 50%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Iron Will

Rank 1: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 40%. Rank 2: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 80%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Survivor

Start regenerating health more quickly when damaged.

$400

Gung-Ho

Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.

$250

Resolute

Taking damage from gunfire provides a minor boost to movement speed for a short duration.

$1000

Greedy

Increase value of cash dropped by Elites by 25%.

$400

Last Stand

When at's death door, receive a brief burst of health and speed.

$250

Bloodlust

Killing 3 enemies in a row gives you a temporary health boost.

$250

Gear Station

Upgrade

Description

Cost

Heavy Duty

Rank 1: Increase total armor slots to 2 and increase reserve capacity to 4. Rank 2: Increase total armor slots to 3 and increase reserve capacity to 6.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Adrenaline Rush

Adrenaline Stim duration is increased by 30%

$250

Blade Shrapnel

The Homing Knife does 50% more explosive damage.

$250

Supercharged

Enemies hit by the Disruptor are stunned 50% longer.

$250

Loaded Up

Rank 1: Carry 1 additional of each expendable equipment. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional of each expendable equipment.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Elite Assassin

Refill armor and health after performing takedowns on Elites.

$400

Tempered

Refill armor plates to full with 2 plates instead of 3.

$400

Magnetic

Rank 1: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically. Rank 2: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically and armor gets directly applied.

Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450

Quick Fix

Rank 1: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Rank 2: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Killing Elites or inserting armor plates starts health regeneration.

Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450

Grenade Chef

Cooked grenades no longer explode in your hand.

$250

Weapons Bench

Upgrade

Description

Cost

Extra Mags

Rank 1: Carry 1 additional magazine. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional magazines.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Steady Stance

Rank 1: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 20%. Rank 2: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 40%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Quick Hands

Rank 1: Reload your weapon 15% faster. Rank 2: Reload your weapon 25% faster.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Swift Sight

Rank 1: Aim down weapon sights 25% faster. Rank 2: Aim down weapon sights 50% faster.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: 250

Armor Shredder

Rank 1: Increase damage to armored enemies by 15%. Rank 2: Increase damage to armored enemies by 25%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Hipfire

Rank 1: Reduce hipfire spread by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce hipfire spread by 50%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Marksman

Increase scope focal length by 30%.

$250

Steady Aim

Rank 1: Decrease sway when using a scope by 10%. Rank 2: Decrease sway when using a scope by 25%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Penetrate

Rank 1: Increase bullet penetration by 15%. Rank 2: Increase bullet penetration by 30%.

Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250

Scavenger

Get more ammo from dropped weapons.

$250

Unrelenting Gunner

Move 25% faster while using heavy weapons.

$250

Truth Serum

Skin for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle in Multiplayer.

$3000

Pocket Aces

Skin for the Jackal PDW Submachine Gun in Multiplayer.

$3000

The Bastion

Skin for the Marine SP Shotgun in Multiplayer.

$3000
MixCollage-27-Oct-2024-12-36-AM-8251
Next
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: How to Unlock the Safehouse Safe in The Rook

The Rook in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a secret and intricate safe with some good loot. Here's how to unlock it.

call-of-duty-black-ops-6-tag-page-cover-art.jpg
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next entry in Activision's FPS franchise, and it is expected to launch in 2024.

Platform(s)
PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One , PC
Released
October 25, 2024
Developer(s)
Treyarch , Raven Software
Publisher(s)
Activision