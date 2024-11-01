Quick Links
In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s campaign, you have a base of operations known as The Rook. There, while serving as a hub, you can spend money earned from missions (and in secret safes) to better yourself and the base. Here’s all the Safehouse upgrades and operator perks.
There are three different stations you can invest in for $500 each: the Weapons Bench, the Gear Station, and the Training Area. In total, there are 30 upgrades available with some having two ranks. There are also three skins for guns in Multiplayer that you can purchase here.
The first station you should get is the Weapons Bench since you'll be able to give yourself more of an edge on the battlefield with your weapons.
Training Area
|
Upgrade
|
Description
|
Cost
|
Vitality Surge
|
Rank 1: Increase your total health by 15%. Rank 2: Increase your total health by 25%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Blast Resilience
|
Rank 1: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce the damage taken from explosions by 50%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Iron Will
|
Rank 1: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 40%. Rank 2: Reduce your flinch reaction when taking damage by 80%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Survivor
|
Start regenerating health more quickly when damaged.
|
$400
|
Gung-Ho
|
Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.
|
$250
|
Resolute
|
Taking damage from gunfire provides a minor boost to movement speed for a short duration.
|
$1000
|
Greedy
|
Increase value of cash dropped by Elites by 25%.
|
$400
|
Last Stand
|
When at's death door, receive a brief burst of health and speed.
|
$250
|
Bloodlust
|
Killing 3 enemies in a row gives you a temporary health boost.
|
$250
Gear Station
|
Upgrade
|
Description
|
Cost
|
Heavy Duty
|
Rank 1: Increase total armor slots to 2 and increase reserve capacity to 4. Rank 2: Increase total armor slots to 3 and increase reserve capacity to 6.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Adrenaline Rush
|
Adrenaline Stim duration is increased by 30%
|
$250
|
Blade Shrapnel
|
The Homing Knife does 50% more explosive damage.
|
$250
|
Supercharged
|
Enemies hit by the Disruptor are stunned 50% longer.
|
$250
|
Loaded Up
|
Rank 1: Carry 1 additional of each expendable equipment. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional of each expendable equipment.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Elite Assassin
|
Refill armor and health after performing takedowns on Elites.
|
$400
|
Tempered
|
Refill armor plates to full with 2 plates instead of 3.
|
$400
|
Magnetic
|
Rank 1: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically. Rank 2: Pick up nearby armor plates automatically and armor gets directly applied.
|
Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450
|
Quick Fix
|
Rank 1: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Rank 2: Can insert armor plates one-handed. Killing Elites or inserting armor plates starts health regeneration.
|
Rank 1: $400 Rank 2: $450
|
Grenade Chef
|
Cooked grenades no longer explode in your hand.
|
$250
Weapons Bench
|
Upgrade
|
Description
|
Cost
|
Extra Mags
|
Rank 1: Carry 1 additional magazine. Rank 2: Carry 2 additional magazines.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Steady Stance
|
Rank 1: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 20%. Rank 2: Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 40%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Quick Hands
|
Rank 1: Reload your weapon 15% faster. Rank 2: Reload your weapon 25% faster.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Swift Sight
|
Rank 1: Aim down weapon sights 25% faster. Rank 2: Aim down weapon sights 50% faster.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: 250
|
Armor Shredder
|
Rank 1: Increase damage to armored enemies by 15%. Rank 2: Increase damage to armored enemies by 25%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Hipfire
|
Rank 1: Reduce hipfire spread by 25%. Rank 2: Reduce hipfire spread by 50%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Marksman
|
Increase scope focal length by 30%.
|
$250
|
Steady Aim
|
Rank 1: Decrease sway when using a scope by 10%. Rank 2: Decrease sway when using a scope by 25%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Penetrate
|
Rank 1: Increase bullet penetration by 15%. Rank 2: Increase bullet penetration by 30%.
|
Rank 1: $200 Rank 2: $250
|
Scavenger
|
Get more ammo from dropped weapons.
|
$250
|
Unrelenting Gunner
|
Move 25% faster while using heavy weapons.
|
$250
|
Truth Serum
|
Skin for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle in Multiplayer.
|
$3000
|
Pocket Aces
|
Skin for the Jackal PDW Submachine Gun in Multiplayer.
|
$3000
|
The Bastion
|
Skin for the Marine SP Shotgun in Multiplayer.
|
$3000
