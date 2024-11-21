Quick Links
There are hundreds of different calling card challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the rarest of them all are the Dark Ops challenges. These secret challenges aren't revealed to the player until they've already completed it, making them nearly impossible to earn in a legitimate fashion.
Thankfully, we know what the requirements for all the Dark Ops challenges are, and we even have strategies on how to go about earning each one of them (whether it be in Zombies, Multiplayer, Warzone, or the Campaign).
Zombies
|
Name
|
Challenge
|
Strategy
|
Reaper of the Undead
|
Kill 1000000 Zombies
|
See challenge description
|
Armed to the Teeth
|
Have 3 Pack-A-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Mods and 8 Perks active
|
Complete the Main Quest Easter Egg on Liberty Falls, and choose to continue afterwards for a massive amount of rewards
|
Social Distancing
|
Reach Round 20 without taking damage
|
Equip Aether Shroud, Decoys, and
|
Strike!
|
Get 300 score while Bowling at Liberty Falls
|
Complete the Bowling Mini-Game Easter egg, then fully charge your ball to hit multiple enemies in a single throw
|
Liberated
|
Complete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes in Standard Mode
|
Use the Wonderbar! gobblegum to get the Wonder Weapon, then focus solely on completing the Main Quest Easter egg
|
Yo Ho Ho
|
On Terminus, earn 20k Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped
|
Complete the Pirate's Treasure Easter egg, then try use the double points power-up to earn points at a rapid rate (consider the Chopper Gunner or Mutant Injection)
|
Terminal
|
Complete Terminus Quest after Round 50
|
Follow the steps of the Main Quest Easter egg, but wait to open the door at the end until after round 50 (Pack-A-Punch 3, Legendary Rarity, and Chopper Gunners are a must)
|
Another Round?
|
Reach Round 100
|
See challenge description
|
Good Enough
|
Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any Perks or Ammo Mods or using Field Upgrades
|
Use power-ups, as well as equipment to get the majority of your kills (outside of your primary). You can still upgrade rarity, Pack-a-Punch, and buy armor upgrades
|
Invincible
|
Reach Round 30 without going down
|
Keep running laps around the map so zombies despawn and respawn, and be sure to get Juggernog, full armor, and use nukes and scorestreaks
|
Harbinger of Doom
|
Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak
|
Wait until a later round (probably best in co-op), then activate a SAM trial and use the Chopper Gunner to get as many kills as possible
|
Box Addict
|
Buy every Weapon from the Mystery Box in a single match
|
Use the Immolation Liquidation and Temporal Gift gobblegums to speed through this faster, and keep an eye out for Fire Sales
|
Sticks n' Stones
|
Reach Round 25 solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato
|
Upgrade rarity and Pack-A-Punch for your melee weapon, and research/equip augments for Melee Macchiato
|
Well That Was a Waste
|
Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic GobbleGum
|
Do this before round 10 to also get the Prestige 2 Sugar High calling card challenge
|
Dark Journey
|
Earn Nebula Camo on 33 Weapons in Zombies
|
Don't use wonder weapons, and take a note of all the requirements for each camo in the customization screen
|
Gummed Up
|
Consume 25 GobbleGums in a single match
|
At the start of each round, the cooldown is reset. Equip gums that you have alot of (unsure if flavorless gum works here)
|
Fatale
|
Kill 2 Amalgams with a single shot
|
Use a Launcher or the Ray-Gun to hit two Amalgams at low health when they are next to each other
|
Kunoichi
|
During a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augments equipped, Kill 3 Zombies, 2 Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie
|
Pack-a-Punch and improve rarity on your melee weapon, then wait until a later round when you can see all of these enemies in one area. Get the specials and elite low on health beforehand
|
Light 'em Up
|
Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single match
|
Research and equip the augment for Napalm Burst, then use the Elemental Pop augment "Citrus Focus"
|
Zombies Dark Ops 100%
|
Complete 15 Dark Ops challenges
|
Listen to us!
Multiplayer
|
Name
|
Challenge
|
Strategy
|
Frenzy Killer
|
Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills)
|
Play in a 10v10 match, and use a Chopper Gunner scorestreak to rapidly kill enemies
|
Mega Killer
|
Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills)
|
(see above)
|
Ultra Killer
|
Earn a Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills)
|
(see above)
|
Chain Killer
|
Earn a Kill Chain Medal (more than 7 rapid Kills)
|
(see above)
|
Relentless Killer
|
Earn a Relentless Medal (20 Kills without dying)
|
Use scorestreaks, as well as perks and field upgrades that increase your vitality or scorestreak rate (Flak Jacket, Bankroll, etc.). Play on large maps, play dirty (camping), and play it safe.
|
Brutal Killer
|
Earn a Brutal Medal (25 Kills without dying)
|
(see above)
|
Nuclear Killer
|
Earn a Nuke (30 Kills without dying)
|
(see above)
|
Nuked Out
|
Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks
|
See challenge description
|
Very Nuclear
|
Earn a Nuke with 25 different Weapons (all Kills towards each Nuke must come from a single Weapon)
|
Don't use scorestreaks, secondaries or equipment, and keep track of which weapons you have already gotten a Nuke with
|
2 Birds 1 Stone
|
Earn a Collateral Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot) outside of Hardcore
|
Use Launchers or Sniper Rifles and aim for headshots in tightly-packed areas. Great for Nuketown or Stakeout playlists
|
Accidentally on Purpose
|
Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard
|
Place C4 on a barrel or non-destroyed car, and wait for an enemy to pass by it
|
Return to Sender
|
Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you
|
Use the Fast Hands perk to lengthen fuses on tossed back grenades
|
Circus Act
|
Earn a Bankshot Medal (Killed an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface)
|
Play on small, indoor maps like Stakeout, and use the Danger Close wildcard
|
Buzzsaw
|
Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 rapid kills) or better in Hardcore
|
Use scorestreaks or explosives/launchers on smaller maps, aim for enemy spawn/the objective
|
Ace!
|
Earn 4 Ace Medals (Killed each enemy in a round of Search & Destroy, minimum 4 enemies)
|
Get your own squad of friends together, then have the rest of them soften up the enemies without killing them
|
Hit Job
|
Get 100 Finishing Moves
|
Use the Recon perks to move silently and stealthily, as well as the Sleeper Agent field upgrade
|
110K
|
Get 100,000 Eliminations
|
Play longer, objective-based modes that have respawn enabled
|
Go Loooong!
|
Get a long range Combat Axe Kill
|
Practice lining up long-range Combat Axe shots and getting the right angle for the right distance. Don't play indoor maps, and it may be worth it just to throw it blind whenever you spawn
|
Too Hardcore for Hardcore
|
Get 10 Kills without dying 10 times in Hardcore
|
Play safe and smart, and also use scorestreaks and blindly throw grenades. Works well on objective maps
|
Double Trouble
|
Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion
|
Use a launcher or equipment, and consider waiting for the end of the round so they both head for the flag in the center (have a party member as your partner so they don't steal kills)
|
Hard Breakup
|
Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match
|
Use the Recon perks to move silently and stealthily, as well as the Sleeper Agent field upgrade. Play on longer game modes as well
|
Blunt Trauma
|
Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke
|
Play on Hardcore and try to get the jump on someone. Use a pistol to weaken them, then hit them dead-on with the smoke grenade
Warzone
|
Name
|
Challenge
|
Strategy
|
Resourceful
|
Get 3 Kills without reloading in a single match
|
Use extended mags, as well as swapping between weapons instead of reloading (also use equipment, etc.)
|
In The Hotseat
|
Kill an enemy while riding in a vehicle
|
See challenge description
|
Instinctual Sniper
|
Kill an enemy while hip firing with a Sniper Rifle
|
Lure an enemy to a building with small rooms, consider the Shock Charge or another restrictive tool
|
Economic Gunslinging
|
Get 5 Headshots with Pistols in a single match
|
Use a high-damage pistol from the Modern Warfare games, NOT Black Ops 6. Play Resurgence for more kill opportunities
|
Demolitions Improv
|
Kill an enemy with C4 or Blast Traps attached to a vehicle
|
See challenge description
|
Prison Trickster
|
Perform a Finishing Move in the Gulag
|
Equip your melee to run faster and get behind the enemy, and consider having a friend in the gulag to call out their location.
|
Death From Above
|
Kill an enemy while driving a Helicopter
|
Hit the enemy with your rotor blades, or send off an explosive/scorestreak and immediately hop in the pilot's seat
|
Scrappy Warrior
|
In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win the match without accessing your Loadout
|
See challenge description
|
Show Off
|
In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get a Kill in the final circle with a Semtex or Drill Charge Stick
|
See challlenge description
|
Efficient Combatant
|
Get 10 Kills without firing a gun in a single match
|
Use only equipment, melee weapons, and scorestreaks/vehicles to get kills
|
Contract Completionist
|
Complete 5 Contracts in a single Resurgence match
|
See challenge description
|
Surgical Victor
|
In Battle Royale or Resurgence, kill an enemy belonging to the last remaining squad with a Throwing Knife or Combat Axe
|
Make it to the final two teams, then be really good at the game
|
Strategic Tactician
|
Win a Battle Royale game with over 25 eliminations
|
Go for scorestreaks, use vehicles and recon devices to search for enemies
|
Graceful Contender
|
Get 5 Kills without taking damage in a single match
|
Try to drop in somewhere crowded, and land on a sniper/high-damage gun
|
Low Rider
|
Kill 4 enemies while riding in a vehicle in a single match
|
Have a buddy drive you around
|
Abyssal Horrors
|
Earn Abyss Camo on 33 Weapons in Warzone
|
Take screenshots/notes of what the special skin challenges are for each gun in the customization menu
Campaign
|
Name
|
Challenge
|
Strategy
|
Phantom Presence
|
During the Most Wanted mission, go through it without alerting a single enemy
|
Use silenced weapons and throwing knives only, and don't kill an enemy unless you absolutely have to
|
Endless Options
|
Without using any C4, destroy all of the SCUD missiles in the Hunting Season mission
|
Use the scorestreaks found arouind the map to destroy the SCUDs.
|
Missing Persons
|
During the Under the Radar mission, hid five bodies in lockers
|
Pick up the bodies and carry them back to the locker.
|
Geneticist
|
During the Separation Anxiety mission, complete the time trial in a single attempt without restarting
|
See challenge description.
