Resourceful Get 3 Kills without reloading in a single match Use extended mags, as well as swapping between weapons instead of reloading (also use equipment, etc.)

In The Hotseat Kill an enemy while riding in a vehicle See challenge description

Instinctual Sniper Kill an enemy while hip firing with a Sniper Rifle Lure an enemy to a building with small rooms, consider the Shock Charge or another restrictive tool

Economic Gunslinging Get 5 Headshots with Pistols in a single match Use a high-damage pistol from the Modern Warfare games, NOT Black Ops 6. Play Resurgence for more kill opportunities

Demolitions Improv Kill an enemy with C4 or Blast Traps attached to a vehicle See challenge description

Prison Trickster Perform a Finishing Move in the Gulag Equip your melee to run faster and get behind the enemy, and consider having a friend in the gulag to call out their location.

Death From Above Kill an enemy while driving a Helicopter Hit the enemy with your rotor blades, or send off an explosive/scorestreak and immediately hop in the pilot's seat

Scrappy Warrior In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win the match without accessing your Loadout See challenge description

Show Off In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get a Kill in the final circle with a Semtex or Drill Charge Stick See challlenge description

Efficient Combatant Get 10 Kills without firing a gun in a single match Use only equipment, melee weapons, and scorestreaks/vehicles to get kills

Contract Completionist Complete 5 Contracts in a single Resurgence match See challenge description

Surgical Victor In Battle Royale or Resurgence, kill an enemy belonging to the last remaining squad with a Throwing Knife or Combat Axe Make it to the final two teams, then be really good at the game

Strategic Tactician Win a Battle Royale game with over 25 eliminations Go for scorestreaks, use vehicles and recon devices to search for enemies

Graceful Contender Get 5 Kills without taking damage in a single match Try to drop in somewhere crowded, and land on a sniper/high-damage gun

Low Rider Kill 4 enemies while riding in a vehicle in a single match Have a buddy drive you around