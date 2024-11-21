Quick Links

There are hundreds of different calling card challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the rarest of them all are the Dark Ops challenges. These secret challenges aren't revealed to the player until they've already completed it, making them nearly impossible to earn in a legitimate fashion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Team and Omnimovement
Thankfully, we know what the requirements for all the Dark Ops challenges are, and we even have strategies on how to go about earning each one of them (whether it be in Zombies, Multiplayer, Warzone, or the Campaign).

Zombies

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Reaper of the Undead

Kill 1000000 Zombies

See challenge description

Armed to the Teeth

Have 3 Pack-A-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity Weapons equipped with Ammo Mods and 8 Perks active

Complete the Main Quest Easter Egg on Liberty Falls, and choose to continue afterwards for a massive amount of rewards

Social Distancing

Reach Round 20 without taking damage

Equip Aether Shroud, Decoys, and

Strike!

Get 300 score while Bowling at Liberty Falls

Complete the Bowling Mini-Game Easter egg, then fully charge your ball to hit multiple enemies in a single throw

Liberated

Complete Liberty Falls Quest in under 30 minutes in Standard Mode

Use the Wonderbar! gobblegum to get the Wonder Weapon, then focus solely on completing the Main Quest Easter egg

Yo Ho Ho

On Terminus, earn 20k Essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic equipped

Complete the Pirate's Treasure Easter egg, then try use the double points power-up to earn points at a rapid rate (consider the Chopper Gunner or Mutant Injection)

Terminal

Complete Terminus Quest after Round 50

Follow the steps of the Main Quest Easter egg, but wait to open the door at the end until after round 50 (Pack-A-Punch 3, Legendary Rarity, and Chopper Gunners are a must)

Another Round?

Reach Round 100

See challenge description

Good Enough

Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no Augments equipped, and without buying any Perks or Ammo Mods or using Field Upgrades

Use power-ups, as well as equipment to get the majority of your kills (outside of your primary). You can still upgrade rarity, Pack-a-Punch, and buy armor upgrades

Invincible

Reach Round 30 without going down

Keep running laps around the map so zombies despawn and respawn, and be sure to get Juggernog, full armor, and use nukes and scorestreaks

Harbinger of Doom

Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak

Wait until a later round (probably best in co-op), then activate a SAM trial and use the Chopper Gunner to get as many kills as possible

Box Addict

Buy every Weapon from the Mystery Box in a single match

Use the Immolation Liquidation and Temporal Gift gobblegums to speed through this faster, and keep an eye out for Fire Sales

Sticks n' Stones

Reach Round 25 solo using only Melee Weapons, Combat Axes, and Melee Macchiato

Upgrade rarity and Pack-A-Punch for your melee weapon, and research/equip augments for Melee Macchiato

Well That Was a Waste

Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic GobbleGum

Do this before round 10 to also get the Prestige 2 Sugar High calling card challenge

Dark Journey

Earn Nebula Camo on 33 Weapons in Zombies

Don't use wonder weapons, and take a note of all the requirements for each camo in the customization screen

Gummed Up

Consume 25 GobbleGums in a single match

At the start of each round, the cooldown is reset. Equip gums that you have alot of (unsure if flavorless gum works here)

Fatale

Kill 2 Amalgams with a single shot

Use a Launcher or the Ray-Gun to hit two Amalgams at low health when they are next to each other

Kunoichi

During a single use of Aether Shroud with the Void Sheath Augments equipped, Kill 3 Zombies, 2 Special Zombies, and an Elite Zombie

Pack-a-Punch and improve rarity on your melee weapon, then wait until a later round when you can see all of these enemies in one area. Get the specials and elite low on health beforehand

Light 'em Up

Using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst, Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single match

Research and equip the augment for Napalm Burst, then use the Elemental Pop augment "Citrus Focus"

Zombies Dark Ops 100%

Complete 15 Dark Ops challenges

Multiplayer

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Frenzy Killer

Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills)

Play in a 10v10 match, and use a Chopper Gunner scorestreak to rapidly kill enemies

Mega Killer

Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills)

(see above)

Ultra Killer

Earn a Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills)

(see above)

Chain Killer

Earn a Kill Chain Medal (more than 7 rapid Kills)

(see above)

Relentless Killer

Earn a Relentless Medal (20 Kills without dying)

Use scorestreaks, as well as perks and field upgrades that increase your vitality or scorestreak rate (Flak Jacket, Bankroll, etc.). Play on large maps, play dirty (camping), and play it safe.

Brutal Killer

Earn a Brutal Medal (25 Kills without dying)

(see above)

Nuclear Killer

Earn a Nuke (30 Kills without dying)

(see above)

Nuked Out

Earn a Nuke in FFA without using Scorestreaks

See challenge description

Very Nuclear

Earn a Nuke with 25 different Weapons (all Kills towards each Nuke must come from a single Weapon)

Don't use scorestreaks, secondaries or equipment, and keep track of which weapons you have already gotten a Nuke with

2 Birds 1 Stone

Earn a Collateral Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot) outside of Hardcore

Use Launchers or Sniper Rifles and aim for headshots in tightly-packed areas. Great for Nuketown or Stakeout playlists

Accidentally on Purpose

Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard

Place C4 on a barrel or non-destroyed car, and wait for an enemy to pass by it

Return to Sender

Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you

Use the Fast Hands perk to lengthen fuses on tossed back grenades

Circus Act

Earn a Bankshot Medal (Killed an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface)

Play on small, indoor maps like Stakeout, and use the Danger Close wildcard

Buzzsaw

Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 rapid kills) or better in Hardcore

Use scorestreaks or explosives/launchers on smaller maps, aim for enemy spawn/the objective

Ace!

Earn 4 Ace Medals (Killed each enemy in a round of Search & Destroy, minimum 4 enemies)

Get your own squad of friends together, then have the rest of them soften up the enemies without killing them

Hit Job

Get 100 Finishing Moves

Use the Recon perks to move silently and stealthily, as well as the Sleeper Agent field upgrade

110K

Get 100,000 Eliminations

Play longer, objective-based modes that have respawn enabled

Go Loooong!

Get a long range Combat Axe Kill

Practice lining up long-range Combat Axe shots and getting the right angle for the right distance. Don't play indoor maps, and it may be worth it just to throw it blind whenever you spawn

Too Hardcore for Hardcore

Get 10 Kills without dying 10 times in Hardcore

Play safe and smart, and also use scorestreaks and blindly throw grenades. Works well on objective maps

Double Trouble

Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion

Use a launcher or equipment, and consider waiting for the end of the round so they both head for the flag in the center (have a party member as your partner so they don't steal kills)

Hard Breakup

Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match

Use the Recon perks to move silently and stealthily, as well as the Sleeper Agent field upgrade. Play on longer game modes as well

Blunt Trauma

Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke

Play on Hardcore and try to get the jump on someone. Use a pistol to weaken them, then hit them dead-on with the smoke grenade
Warzone

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Resourceful

Get 3 Kills without reloading in a single match

Use extended mags, as well as swapping between weapons instead of reloading (also use equipment, etc.)

In The Hotseat

Kill an enemy while riding in a vehicle

See challenge description

Instinctual Sniper

Kill an enemy while hip firing with a Sniper Rifle

Lure an enemy to a building with small rooms, consider the Shock Charge or another restrictive tool

Economic Gunslinging

Get 5 Headshots with Pistols in a single match

Use a high-damage pistol from the Modern Warfare games, NOT Black Ops 6. Play Resurgence for more kill opportunities

Demolitions Improv

Kill an enemy with C4 or Blast Traps attached to a vehicle

See challenge description

Prison Trickster

Perform a Finishing Move in the Gulag

Equip your melee to run faster and get behind the enemy, and consider having a friend in the gulag to call out their location.

Death From Above

Kill an enemy while driving a Helicopter

Hit the enemy with your rotor blades, or send off an explosive/scorestreak and immediately hop in the pilot's seat

Scrappy Warrior

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win the match without accessing your Loadout

See challenge description

Show Off

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get a Kill in the final circle with a Semtex or Drill Charge Stick

See challlenge description

Efficient Combatant

Get 10 Kills without firing a gun in a single match

Use only equipment, melee weapons, and scorestreaks/vehicles to get kills

Contract Completionist

Complete 5 Contracts in a single Resurgence match

See challenge description

Surgical Victor

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, kill an enemy belonging to the last remaining squad with a Throwing Knife or Combat Axe

Make it to the final two teams, then be really good at the game

Strategic Tactician

Win a Battle Royale game with over 25 eliminations

Go for scorestreaks, use vehicles and recon devices to search for enemies

Graceful Contender

Get 5 Kills without taking damage in a single match

Try to drop in somewhere crowded, and land on a sniper/high-damage gun

Low Rider

Kill 4 enemies while riding in a vehicle in a single match

Have a buddy drive you around

Abyssal Horrors

Earn Abyss Camo on 33 Weapons in Warzone

Take screenshots/notes of what the special skin challenges are for each gun in the customization menu

Campaign

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Phantom Presence

During the Most Wanted mission, go through it without alerting a single enemy

Use silenced weapons and throwing knives only, and don't kill an enemy unless you absolutely have to

Endless Options

Without using any C4, destroy all of the SCUD missiles in the Hunting Season mission

Use the scorestreaks found arouind the map to destroy the SCUDs.

Missing Persons

During the Under the Radar mission, hid five bodies in lockers

Pick up the bodies and carry them back to the locker.

Geneticist

During the Separation Anxiety mission, complete the time trial in a single attempt without restarting

See challenge description.
