Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has hundreds of challenges that allow players to simultaneously earn cosmetic rewards and experience for completing difficult milestones, the most obvious of which is the weapon camo system.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Every weapon has a total of three sets of camo challenges (Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone), which each contain a total of 15 camos to unlock for the weapon.

How to Earn Camos

Each game mode has three different tiers of camos, each of which must be completed in order (and have their own ways of being completed).

  • Military: The first nine camos are unlocked by getting a flat amount of specific kills in each mode.
  • Special: Once the Military camos are all collected, the two Special camos can begin being unlocked.
  • Mastery: Each Mastery level works differently.
    • Gold Mastery: Once the Special camos are both collected, the Gold Mastery camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 2: Once all guns in the weapon class have unlocked the Gold Mastery camos, the Mastery 2 camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 3: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 2 camo, the Mastery 3 camo can be unlocked.
    • Mastery 4: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 3 camo, the Mastery 4 camo can be unlocked.

SWAT 5.56

Mode

Military Camos

Special 1

Special 2

Gold Mastery

Mastery 2

Mastery 3

Mastery 4

Multiplayer

Get 100 total Headshot Kills

Get 50 Elims with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope

Get 50 Kills while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active

Get 10 Double Kills or better

Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 Triple Kills or better

Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times

Zombies

Get 2,000 total Critical Kills

Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment

Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations

Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times

Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations

Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage

Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations

Warzone

Get 100 Eliminations

Get 5 Point Blank Kills

Get 5 Kills shortly after sliding

Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target

Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times

Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals

Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

Tsarkov 7.62

Mode

Military Camos

Special 1

Special 2

Gold Mastery

Mastery 2

Mastery 3

Mastery 4

Multiplayer

Get 100 total Headshot Kills

Get 15 Longshot Kills

Get 50 Kills while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active

Get 10 Double Kills or better

Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 Triple Kills or better

Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times

Zombies

Get 2,000 total Critical Kills

Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment

Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped

Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times

Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations

Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage

Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations

Warzone

Get 100 Eliminations

Get 2 Kills within 30 seconds 5 times

Get 10 Kills while prone

Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target

Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times

Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals

Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

AEK-973