Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 1 before attempting the challenges below!

These prestige calling card challenges are all based around very specific scenarios that can occur in a multiplayer match of Black Ops 6. Most are related to rare medals you can earn from kills.

Name Challenge Strategy On Point Kill an enemy who shot you first while or shortly after diving Play in tight areas of the map, and constantly be ready to dive (spam it if you have to). Squint Test Earn a Moonshot Medal (Killed an enemy that is 250m or more away) Use a sniper rifle (or place a C4 and run really far) on a large open-air map like Rewind or Scud. Flowing Low Earn 5 Snaked Medals (2 rapid Weapon Kills against enemies in different directions while on your stomach, back, or side) Try playing a capture mode like Domination or Hardpoint, and go prone on an obective with multiple openings. Consider Hardcore for a quicker kill time. I Got First Earn 10 First Blood Medals (got the first Kill in a match) Be ready when the timer counts down, and then rush with a rocket launcher or impact grenade. Works well with parked cars as well. Hollywood Earn an Action Shot Medal (Killed an enemy that was behind you after diving by spinning around to face the direction you dove from) If you can, do this to an enemy (from behind) that is sniping/camping and hasn't seen you yet! Banger Earn 25 Wall Bang Medals (Killed an enemy with a bullet that penetrated a wall or other surface) Know what surfaces are penetrable and which aren't on your map of choice. Great for the video store in Rewind or the doors and walls in Stakeout. Combat Scenarios Master Complete all Combat Scenarios Challenges See above

The Trade Tools calling card challenges are all based around the use of different gun classes, and will work with any gun that is a member of the specified class (SMG, Pistol, etc.).

Name Challenge Strategy Bullet Ballet Get 750 Kills using Akimbo Pistols while Speed Cola is active The toughest part here is getting akimbo pistols, which requires you to reach max level on a handgun. We recommend the GS45, as it creates explosive bullets when pack-a-punched Raining Death Get 15 Kills without reloading with an LMG 25 times Equip your LMG with an Extended Mag, then Pack-A-Punch it Flow State Kill 50 Zombies in a row without taking damage with Melee Weapons Pack-A-Punch and rarify your melee weapon, then use the Aether Shroud and decoys to get kills. Titan Felling Get 50 Elite Kills with Shotguns Use the ASG-89 Shotgun for better fire rate and magazine size. Spend time in later rounds on either map to spawn more Elites. Endless Barrage Get 20 Zombie Kills rapidly with an Assault Rifle or SMG 50 times In addition to increasing magazine size, be sure to keep an eye out for insta-kills, and create a good herd of zombies before picking it up. Brained Get 1000 Critical Kills with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle Equip the SVD (semi-auto) with a short-to-mid-range scope and aim for headshots on trains and hordes. Trade Tools Master Complete all Trade Tools challenges See above

This set of prestige calling card challenges are all based around the perks you can equip to your loadouts. You'll have to grab said loadouts from a loadout drop mid-way through the game before attempting any of the challenges.

Name Challenge Strategy Rebound With Quick Fix Perk Specialty activated, get three Double Kills Play in Quads (or, at the very least, not Solos) so that you have more potential targets close together, and try to destroy vehicles containing squads or landing big explosions on squads. Deadeye With the Tracker Perk Specialty activated, get 10 kills on enemies who you have pinged. Bind ping to a button you can easily press while aiming at an enemy. Boom With the Grenadier Perk Specialty activated, get five kills with explosives. Use impact or sticky grenades. Consider going for this one by placing C4 on a . Breakneck With the Dexterity Perk Specialty activated, get 10 kills while sliding. Shotguns and close-range weapons are ideal for this. It may also be useful to slide down long hills and go for C4/explosive kills. Max Level With the Bomb Squad Perk Specialty activated, destroy five enemy equipment. See challenge description. Competitive Advantage In Battle Royale or Resurgence, purchase the Specialist Perk Package five times. See challenge description. Perks Master Complete all Perk Challenges. See above.