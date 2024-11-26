Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 10 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Above & Beyond

This set of challenges is based around being good at the game and making major plays without dying. You'll need to "get good."

Name Challenge Strategy Perfectly Cooked Get 2 Kills with a cooked Frag 10 times Watch the crosshair when cooking a frag to see how long you have left before it explodes Full Kit Get a Kill with a Primary, Secondary, and Melee Weapon without dying 25 times Use a Launcher and the Knife, or a Pistol and the Baseball Bat if you're on Hardcore Sharpshooter Earn 10 One Shot, One Kill Medals (Killed an enemy with one shot from a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle) in a single match Use the SVD in Normal mode or a semi-auto Marksman Rifle in Hardcore Found Kills Get 5 Kills with an enemy Weapon without dying Choose a weapon that you're comfortable with (and/or was dropped by a high-level player) Say Hello Earn a Triple Kill Medal (3 rapid Kills) with only Hipfire Kills from an SMG or LMG Play on a small map like Stakeout, use the Steady Aim Laser to increase hipfire accuracy, and stop in place when going for kills to increase hipfire accuracy further To the Dome Get 10 Headshots with Assault Rifles or Shotguns in a single match Play on Hardcore for instant kills on Headshots, and use an Assault Rifle with a long scope Above & Beyond Complete all Above & Beyond challenges See above

Zombies

Ele-Mental

These challenges all have to do with the use of Elemental Ammo Mods. For each scenario, equip the Citrus Focus and Chill Berry augments to Elemental Pop to increase the rate at which Ammo Mods activate, and always aim for large crowds of zombies.

Name Challenge Strategy Building an Army Have 5 Zombies under your control at once with the Plague Augment equipped with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod Equip the Extension augment, and use Idle Hands gobblegums and the Frenzied Guard field upgrade Supermassive Earn 25 Graviton Medals (Killed 5 or more Zombies rapidly with a Vortex) by using Shadow Rift Ammo Mod Equip the Targeted and Explosive Rain augments Cold Dead Hands Rapidly Kill 5 or more Zombies that are slowed or frozen by the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod 25 times Equip the Ice Cloud and Freezer Burn augments Crispy Rapidly Kill 10 or more Zombies that have been set on fire by the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod 25 times Equip the Incendiary and Firebomb augments Stupify Rapidly Kill 10 or more enemies that are stunned by the Dead Wire Ammo Mod 25 times Equip the Lightning Strike and Extension augments Random Elements Rapidly Kill 5 Zombies with Ammo Mod activations 500 times Use the Shadow Rift or Napalm Burst ammo mods and play a LOT Ele-Mental Master Complete all Ele-Mental challenges See above

Warzone

Resilience

These challenges are a somewhat random collection, but seem to benefit from (as the name suggests) resilience in battle.

Name Challenge Strategy Hot Barrel Get 5 Kills with LMGs in a single match, 10 times "Get good" Unflinching Resolve Get Kills while under fire, 10 times See challenge description (very hard to replicate, luck-based) One Mag Get 2 Kills with Assault Rifles without reloading, 5 times Equip an extended magazine onto your Assault Rifle in the loadout drop (we recommend the XM4) Going Loud Get Kills under surveillance of an enemy UAV, 5 times See challenge description (very hard to replicate, luck-based) Spray and Slay Get 5 Double Kills with SMGs Drop in to a hot area at the start of the match and try to get lucky Slide Shot Get Kills with Shotguns while sliding, 5 times Always be sliding, and try to suppress the sound of your footsteps Resilience Master Complete all Resilience Challenges See above