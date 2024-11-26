Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 10 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Above & Beyond

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Blackcell Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

This set of challenges is based around being good at the game and making major plays without dying. You'll need to "get good."

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Perfectly Cooked

Get 2 Kills with a cooked Frag 10 times

Watch the crosshair when cooking a frag to see how long you have left before it explodes

Full Kit

Get a Kill with a Primary, Secondary, and Melee Weapon without dying 25 times

Use a Launcher and the Knife, or a Pistol and the Baseball Bat if you're on Hardcore

Sharpshooter

Earn 10 One Shot, One Kill Medals (Killed an enemy with one shot from a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle) in a single match

Use the SVD in Normal mode or a semi-auto Marksman Rifle in Hardcore

Found Kills

Get 5 Kills with an enemy Weapon without dying

Choose a weapon that you're comfortable with (and/or was dropped by a high-level player)

Say Hello

Earn a Triple Kill Medal (3 rapid Kills) with only Hipfire Kills from an SMG or LMG

Play on a small map like Stakeout, use the Steady Aim Laser to increase hipfire accuracy, and stop in place when going for kills to increase hipfire accuracy further

To the Dome

Get 10 Headshots with Assault Rifles or Shotguns in a single match

Play on Hardcore for instant kills on Headshots, and use an Assault Rifle with a long scope

Above & Beyond

Complete all Above & Beyond challenges

See above

Zombies

Ele-Mental

Zombies at the gas station with ray gun

These challenges all have to do with the use of Elemental Ammo Mods. For each scenario, equip the Citrus Focus and Chill Berry augments to Elemental Pop to increase the rate at which Ammo Mods activate, and always aim for large crowds of zombies.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Building an Army

Have 5 Zombies under your control at once with the Plague Augment equipped with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod

Equip the Extension augment, and use Idle Hands gobblegums and the Frenzied Guard field upgrade

Supermassive

Earn 25 Graviton Medals (Killed 5 or more Zombies rapidly with a Vortex) by using Shadow Rift Ammo Mod

Equip the Targeted and Explosive Rain augments

Cold Dead Hands

Rapidly Kill 5 or more Zombies that are slowed or frozen by the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod 25 times

Equip the Ice Cloud and Freezer Burn augments

Crispy

Rapidly Kill 10 or more Zombies that have been set on fire by the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod 25 times

Equip the Incendiary and Firebomb augments

Stupify

Rapidly Kill 10 or more enemies that are stunned by the Dead Wire Ammo Mod 25 times

Equip the Lightning Strike and Extension augments

Random Elements

Rapidly Kill 5 Zombies with Ammo Mod activations 500 times

Use the Shadow Rift or Napalm Burst ammo mods and play a LOT

Ele-Mental Master

Complete all Ele-Mental challenges

See above

Warzone

Resilience

Snowy battlefield wth soldiers with guns

These challenges are a somewhat random collection, but seem to benefit from (as the name suggests) resilience in battle.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Hot Barrel

Get 5 Kills with LMGs in a single match, 10 times

"Get good"

Unflinching Resolve

Get Kills while under fire, 10 times

See challenge description (very hard to replicate, luck-based)

One Mag

Get 2 Kills with Assault Rifles without reloading, 5 times

Equip an extended magazine onto your Assault Rifle in the loadout drop (we recommend the XM4)

Going Loud

Get Kills under surveillance of an enemy UAV, 5 times

See challenge description (very hard to replicate, luck-based)

Spray and Slay

Get 5 Double Kills with SMGs

Drop in to a hot area at the start of the match and try to get lucky

Slide Shot

Get Kills with Shotguns while sliding, 5 times

Always be sliding, and try to suppress the sound of your footsteps

Resilience Master

Complete all Resilience Challenges

See above
