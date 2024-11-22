Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 2 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Versatility

This is a weapon class-based set of prestige calling card challenges, based around getting kills with different kinds of guns.

Name Challenge Strategy Dead Eye Earn 5 One Shot, One Kill Medals. Use the SVD Sniper Rifle with a close-to-mid range scope, and aim above the chest on the Nuketown 24/7 playlist (may need to increase damage range/bullet velocity with attachments). Up Close Earn 25 Point Blank Medals with a Shotgun Slide to get up close on a small map like Stakeout. Don't use slugs. Brute Force Using a LMG with Crossbar Underbarrel and Belt Fed Magazine Attachments equipped, kill 10 enemies while defending an Objective. See challenge description. Shredder Using an SMG with No Stock and Rapid Fire Attachments equipped, get 25 Hipfire kills. Use a laser and perks to increase hipfire accuracy, then hop into Hardcore for an easier kill with SMGs (which are high fire rate but low damage on normal mode). Efficient Using an Assault Rifle with an Extended Magazine Attachment equipped, kill five enemies without reloading. Use a level two Extended Magazine Attachment for an even larger clip, and consider Hardcore mode for easier kills. Backup Plan Get a kill with a Primary Weapon and a Pistol in one life 10 times. Play Hardcore mode to get easier pistol kills, and use your primary of choice. Versatility Master Complete all Versatility Challenges.

Zombies

Quench Quest

This set of calling cards is earned through completing challenges related to the different obtainable perks in the game.

Name Challenge Strategy Sugar High Acquire eight Perks before the start of Round 10 Use the Perkaholic gobblegum before the tenth round. If none are available, play on Terminus with a squad and shoot each zombie once before your friend kills them to increase points. Deft Hand Kill 100 Zombies shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active Consider equipping the Classic Formula augment for Speed Cola, then use an insta-kill while reloading. Surveyor Acquire 15 Random Perk Power Ups Use the random perk gobblegum, or do either of the "random perk" Easter eggs on each map: Killing all of the caged zombies for three rounds in a row on Terminus, or shooting all the cans off the fence in the Cemetery on Liberty Falls. Look Out Below Kill 25 Zombies with PHD Flopper Explosions Jump from higher altitudes to get more damage when you land. Haymaker Kill one Elite Zombie with Melee Macchiato Punches Do this challenge on Terminus with the very first Amalgam you run into. Equip the Expresso augment on Melee Macchiato. Gunslinger Get 25 Critical Kills in a row using Deadshot Daiquiri Use Sniper Rifles on slow-moving hordes near the start of the match. Play on Terminus. Quench Quest Master Complete all Quench Quest Master Challenges. See above.

Warzone

Decoration

These calling card challenges are all based around earning medals for rare kinds of eliminations.

Name Challenge Strategy Gun Slinger Earn five One Shot One Kill Medals (Kill an enemy with a single shot from a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle) Use a high-power Sniper Rifle like the LR 7.62 with distance-enhancing attachments and aim for the head. Off the Wall Earn a Bankshot Medal (Bounce a Combat Axe off a surface and kill an enemy) Find a Combat Axe in a loot chest, then stay indoors in a high-density area. Can also work well in the gulag if conditions are correct. Slippery Earn 10 Low Blow Medals (Kill an enemy while sliding) Set up a C4 trap on a vehicle or loadout drop, and activate it while sliding. Perforate Earn five Wall Bang Medals (Kill an enemy with a bullet that penetrated a wall or other surface) Use recon tools like the UAV to see where enemies are inside of buildings, or look for weaker materials to fire through in shootouts. Skilled On Earn five Turned On Medals (Kill an enemy who shot you first from outside your view) Try to land at the start of the match in a high-density area, and find a Stim Shot and a good enough gun. Don't shoot until you get hit first. Bombshell Earn three See What Sticks Medals (Stuck an enemy from long range with a Semtex or Drill Charge) Practice long-distance throws with the Semtex and Drill Charge beforehand, then use recon equipment to spot enemies. Decoration Master Complete all Decoration Challenges See above