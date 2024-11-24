Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 3 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Anytime, Anywhere

Snowy battlefield wth soldiers with guns

The Anytime, Anywhere calling cards are related to scoring in objective-based modes like Domination and Hardpoint, as well as shutting down enemy scorestreaks.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Wipeout

Earn 10 Wipeout Medals (Cleared Objective of two or more enemies)

Play objective modes on Hardcore and use launchers, equipment, or rapid-fire weapons

Defense

Kill 50 enemies that are assaulting, arming, or defusing an Objective.

See challenge description.

Ambitious

Earn 25 Forward Progression Medals (Quickly secure a Hardpoint immediately after owning the last Hardpoint)

Playing on Hardpoint (obviously), look for where the next objective is set to land and go there before it activates.

Hot Lead

Using a weapon with an FMJ Attachment equipped, destroy five Scorestreaks.

Shoot at Counter UAVs, Helicopters, and other scorestreaks with extended magazine and damage range attachments

Entrenched

Earn an Entrenched Medal (Kill five or more enemies without leaving your Objective Zone)

A sentry turret or other lethal automated scorestreak will work well here. Also consider staying behind in Nuketown in Domination and protecting home base.

Air Control

Destroy 25 Airborne Scorestreaks

Consider the SAM Turret scorestreak, as well as using Launchers to get high damage on vehicles.

Anytime, Anywhere Master

Complete all Anytime, Anywhere Challenges.

See above.

Zombies

Destruction

Zombies chase after victim

The Destruction calling card collection is comprised of challenges related to the use of scorestreaks in Zombies games.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Stand Clear

Earn one Obliterator Medal (Kill 30 Zombies rapidly with a Scorestreak)

In a later round (at least past 20) get as many zombies spawned as possible, then use a Chopper Gunner

Major Ordinance

Earn five Fire Away Medals (Kill 50 Zombies with Scorestreaks in a single round)

Use a Chopper Gunner or a Mutant Injection (activate the Injection in the middle of a Horde to kill them all)

Explosive Surprise

Get 100 Zombie kills using Scorestreaks from the Mystery Box

Use Fire Sales and ask friends to give you their box scorestreaks

Apocalypse

Earn three Scorched Earth Medals (Kill two Elites with the same Scorestreak)

In a very late round (30 or more) wait for two elites to spawn and use a Chopper Gunner to kill both. Liberty Falls works better for outdoor kills.

Thrill Addicted

Earn five Megalomaniac Medals (Kill 15 or more Zombies rapidly with the Mutant Injection) in a single match.

Let a horde of zombies form, then begin injecting as you walk into the center of them. You'll explode and kill all nearby enemies.

Juggler

Kill 10 Zombies with five different Scorestreaks in a single match.

See challenge description

Destruction Master

Complete all Destruction Challenges.

See above

Warzone

Tactical Advantage

Soldiers murder in an apartment

The Tactical Advantage calling card collection is based around successfully using scorestreaks in Warzone matches.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Intel Hungry

Activate five UAVs or Counter UAVs in a single match, five times

Collect a lot of money by doing contracts, and add the Battle Ready wildcard into your loadout

Precise

Get three kills with Precision Airstrikes

Go for outdoor spaces like airfields and natural settings, as buildings protect enemies from damage.

Entrenched

Get three kills with Bunker Busters or Sentry Turrets

Collect plenty of cash to buy scorestreaks with, then use recon equipment with the Bunker Buster to track down enemy locations.

Aerial Inferno

Get three kills with Napalm Strikes

Go for outdoor spaces like airfields and natural settings, as buildings protect enemies from damage.

Crateful

Loot 50 Legendary Crates while a Supply UAV is active

See challenge description

Aerial Bombardment

Get a kill with an Artillery Strike

See challenge description

Tactical Advantage Master

Complete all Tactical Challenges

See above
