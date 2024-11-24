Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 3 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Anytime, Anywhere

The Anytime, Anywhere calling cards are related to scoring in objective-based modes like Domination and Hardpoint, as well as shutting down enemy scorestreaks.

Name Challenge Strategy Wipeout Earn 10 Wipeout Medals (Cleared Objective of two or more enemies) Play objective modes on Hardcore and use launchers, equipment, or rapid-fire weapons Defense Kill 50 enemies that are assaulting, arming, or defusing an Objective. See challenge description. Ambitious Earn 25 Forward Progression Medals (Quickly secure a Hardpoint immediately after owning the last Hardpoint) Playing on Hardpoint (obviously), look for where the next objective is set to land and go there before it activates. Hot Lead Using a weapon with an FMJ Attachment equipped, destroy five Scorestreaks. Shoot at Counter UAVs, Helicopters, and other scorestreaks with extended magazine and damage range attachments Entrenched Earn an Entrenched Medal (Kill five or more enemies without leaving your Objective Zone) A sentry turret or other lethal automated scorestreak will work well here. Also consider staying behind in Nuketown in Domination and protecting home base. Air Control Destroy 25 Airborne Scorestreaks Consider the SAM Turret scorestreak, as well as using Launchers to get high damage on vehicles. Anytime, Anywhere Master Complete all Anytime, Anywhere Challenges. See above.

Zombies

Destruction

The Destruction calling card collection is comprised of challenges related to the use of scorestreaks in Zombies games.

Name Challenge Strategy Stand Clear Earn one Obliterator Medal (Kill 30 Zombies rapidly with a Scorestreak) In a later round (at least past 20) get as many zombies spawned as possible, then use a Chopper Gunner Major Ordinance Earn five Fire Away Medals (Kill 50 Zombies with Scorestreaks in a single round) Use a Chopper Gunner or a Mutant Injection (activate the Injection in the middle of a Horde to kill them all) Explosive Surprise Get 100 Zombie kills using Scorestreaks from the Mystery Box Use Fire Sales and ask friends to give you their box scorestreaks Apocalypse Earn three Scorched Earth Medals (Kill two Elites with the same Scorestreak) In a very late round (30 or more) wait for two elites to spawn and use a Chopper Gunner to kill both. Liberty Falls works better for outdoor kills. Thrill Addicted Earn five Megalomaniac Medals (Kill 15 or more Zombies rapidly with the Mutant Injection) in a single match. Let a horde of zombies form, then begin injecting as you walk into the center of them. You'll explode and kill all nearby enemies. Juggler Kill 10 Zombies with five different Scorestreaks in a single match. See challenge description Destruction Master Complete all Destruction Challenges. See above

Warzone

Tactical Advantage

The Tactical Advantage calling card collection is based around successfully using scorestreaks in Warzone matches.

Name Challenge Strategy Intel Hungry Activate five UAVs or Counter UAVs in a single match, five times Collect a lot of money by doing contracts, and add the Battle Ready wildcard into your loadout Precise Get three kills with Precision Airstrikes Go for outdoor spaces like airfields and natural settings, as buildings protect enemies from damage. Entrenched Get three kills with Bunker Busters or Sentry Turrets Collect plenty of cash to buy scorestreaks with, then use recon equipment with the Bunker Buster to track down enemy locations. Aerial Inferno Get three kills with Napalm Strikes Go for outdoor spaces like airfields and natural settings, as buildings protect enemies from damage. Crateful Loot 50 Legendary Crates while a Supply UAV is active See challenge description Aerial Bombardment Get a kill with an Artillery Strike See challenge description Tactical Advantage Master Complete all Tactical Challenges See above