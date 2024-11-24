Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 4 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Extreme Lethality

The Extreme Lethality calling cards are earned by completing Lethal Equipment-based challenges. The Danger Close wild card is definitely going to help with all of these challenges.

Name Challenge Strategy Triple Kaboom Earn 1 High Octane Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies with a single explosion from a Lethal or Field Upgrade) Play on a very small map like Stakeout on Hardcore mode, and use C4, Frags, Semtex, or Impact Grenades Explosive Plays Kill 25 enemies with Lethal Equipment or Field Upgrades that are assaulting, defending, arming, or defusing an Objective On Hardcore mode, go for lethal equipment kills (avoid using Combat Axes, Drill Charges, and Thermo Grenades). Hot Dawg! Get 4 Kills with a Molotov or Thermo Grenade without dying Equip the Assault Pack as your field upgrade, as well as the Danger Close wild card. Hardcore mode is optional, but will get quicker kills. Triggered Earn 10 Rigged Medals (Killed 2 or more enemies on an Objective with a delayed or manually triggered explosion) Place C4 or the Spring Mine on the objective and wait for two players to arrive. Knock Knock Kill an enemy that is behind a wall or surface with your Drill Charge 50 times Use recon perks to spot enemies behind walls, as well as UAVs and Scout Pulses. Combo Earn 5 Cominatorial Medals (Finished off an enemy with a Lethal that is affected by your Concussion, Flashbang Grenade) Use the Impact Grenade so there's no delay after the lethal hits the target. For tacticals, use a Flashbang, Concussion, or Shock Charge. Extreme Lethality Master Complete all Extreme Lethality challenges See above

Zombies

Spellsinger

The Spellsinger challenges are all based around the use of the (currently) five different Field Upgrades in Zombies. The Arsenal Accelerator gobblegum should help immensely with all of these challenges.

Name Challenge Strategy Amped Up Earn 25 Fully Charged Medals (killed 20 or more Zombies during a single use of a Field Upgrade) Gather a large horde into a tight group, then use the Dark Flare or Energy Mine when there are 25 enemies close together (augments are highly recommended) 10 Billion Watts Earn 25 Beamed Medals (killed 10 or more enemies during a single use of your Dark Flare Field Upgrade) Equip the Broad Beam and Extension augments to the Dark Flare Cluster Bomb Rapidly Kill 25 Zombies with one or more uses of Energy Mine 5 times Use a decoy to gather all the zombies into one place, and equip the Extra Charge augment for the Energy Mine Pulling Aggro Get 25 Main Tank Medals (killed 10 or more enemies affected by Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade) Equip the Extension and Frenzy Fire augments to the Frenzied Guard Upgrade, and make sure you have the highest-tier shield upgrade (purple wall-buy) Death's Veil Get 25 Hide And Seek Medals (killed 5 or more enemies while cloaked in Aether Shroud Field Upgrade) Use a Monkey Bomb and enter Aether Shroud a few seconds before it explodes. Also works with any tactical equipment and a decoy (or your gun if it's high-powered enough. Team Player Get 25 Combat Medic Medals (rapidly kill 5 or more enemies immediately after critically healing self and/or team with Healing Aura Field Upgrade) Equip the Inner Strength augment for the Healing Aura, then use the field upgrade near downed players and be ready to use equipment or high-powered guns for rapid kills. Spellsinger Master Complete all Spellsinger challenges See above

Warzone

Marksman

The Marksman challenges revolve around using guns from the Marksman and Sniper Rifle classes to get kills in Warzone.

Name Challenge Strategy Long Shot Get 5 kills with Sniper Rifles over 50m Use high-damage, bolt-action Sniper Rifles with distance-boosting attachments equipped. Steady Shot Get 5 kills with Marksman Rifles over 25m Use the AEK-973 equipped with a medium distance scope and attachments to boost range and velocity Snipe Off Get 5 Kills with Sniper Rifles on enemies who are using Sniper Rifles Pretty much luck based, might work in Sniper-based gulag rounds (you can try looking for a Sniper glint while deployed as well) Head Removal Get 15 Headshots with Sniper Rifles Use recon equipment to spot enemies, and take your time to line up the headshot while unnoticed. Alternatively, go for a high ADS speed in your loadout and use a short range scope in a shootout. Focused Fire Get 5 Kills with Sniper Rifles in a single match, 5 times "Get good" Steady Lead Get 4 Kills with Marksman Rifles without dying, 5 times "Get good" Marksman Master Complete all Marksman challenges See above