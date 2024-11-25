Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 6 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Perks of the Job

This set of challenges are all based around using specific perks equipped in your loadout. Be sure you're at a high enough level to equip the necessary perks, and consider using Perk Greed to equip even more perks at once.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Speed Demon

With the Enforcer Perk Specialty activated, keep the Kill bonus active over 3 or more Kills 50 times

Play Hardcore to get faster kills, and use Scout Pulses and UAVs to locate enemies

Good Intel

With the Recon Perk Specialty activated, Kill 75 enemies that are revealed shortly after respawning

Play Hardcore on Nuketown or Stakeout, and use Impact Grenade to kill yourself so you respawn faster

Score Collector

With the Strategist Perk Specialty activated, get 10 Scorestreak Kills in a single match 10 times

Play a non-Deathmatch mode on Normal, and equip the RC-XD, Archangel Launcher, and Care Package scorestreaks

On the Go

With Gung-Ho, Fast Hands, and Double Time Perks, get 5 Kills while moving without dying 10 times

Equip the No Stock, Steady Aim Laser, and Quickdraw Grip and (obviously) never stop moving

Field Work

With Ghost, Engineer, and Gearhead Perks equipped: destroy 50 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades

See challenge description

Hunting Prey

With Ninja, Tracker, and Vigilance Perks equipped: Kill 75 enemies that you have Pinged

Equip the Spy Cam tactical, and bind the ping to an easily-accessible button

Perks of the Job Master

Complete all Perks of the Job challenges

See above

Zombies

Expert Tactics

The Expert Tactics set of challenges is based around using Tactical equipment when killing Zombies. Be sure to collect plenty of salvage to craft them.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Perfect Harmony

Earn 10 Symphonic Death Medals (affected 10 Zombies with Tactical Equipment before rapidly Killing them)

Craft and deploy Cymbal Monkeys or Decoys (you can throw an extra grenade if you want to play it safe)

Mad Science

Get 10 Kills with the Kazimir Device and use it to teleport 10 times

Walk into the black hole created by the device to be teleported

Spacetime Tear

Kill 200 Zombies with the Kazimir Device in a single match

Reach level 48 to craft the Kazimir Device, and hang out in large areas on either map to spawn as many zombies at once as possible

Shock & Awe

Shock 15 Zombies with a single Shock Charge and then you or your teammates eliminate them all

Have a teammate use a decoy to get all of the zombies into one spot, then throw the Shock Charge in the center.

Gullible

Get 25 Monkey Business Medals (Killed 10 or more Zombies who are distracted by your Cymbal Monkey)

Reach level 18 to craft the Cymbal Monkey

Stalking Prey

While inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade, Kill 50 Zombies with Melee Weapons

Upgrade your Baseball Bat, buy Melee Macchiato, and craft the Smoke Grenades at level 17

Expert Tactics

Complete all Expert Tactics challenges

See above

Warzone

Combat Awareness

This set of challenges is based around tracking down enemy locations, so be sure to use plenty of recconaissance tools.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Spotter Expert

Live Ping 10 different enemies in a single match, 5 times

See challenge description

Hoarder

Complete 5 Scavenger Contracts in a single match, 3 times

Use a small vehicle, and consider doing this challenge in urban areas later in the game so there are less enemies and more spawn points

Drone Enthusiast

Mark 3 enemies with Recon Drones in a single match, 5 times

See challenge description

Focus, Fire

Get 10 Kills while prone

Try to find a good spot to blend in, and consider using a Sniper Rifle for a quick kill

All Seeing

Wipe 15 Squads

"Get good"

Quick Reflexes

Get 3 Kills on enemies who you have pinged in a single match, 10 times

Bind the ping to an accessible button, and go for Sniper Rifle kills or gulag kills

Combat Awareness Master

Complete all Combat Awareness challenges

See above
