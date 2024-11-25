Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 6 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Perks of the Job

This set of challenges are all based around using specific perks equipped in your loadout. Be sure you're at a high enough level to equip the necessary perks, and consider using Perk Greed to equip even more perks at once.

Name Challenge Strategy Speed Demon With the Enforcer Perk Specialty activated, keep the Kill bonus active over 3 or more Kills 50 times Play Hardcore to get faster kills, and use Scout Pulses and UAVs to locate enemies Good Intel With the Recon Perk Specialty activated, Kill 75 enemies that are revealed shortly after respawning Play Hardcore on Nuketown or Stakeout, and use Impact Grenade to kill yourself so you respawn faster Score Collector With the Strategist Perk Specialty activated, get 10 Scorestreak Kills in a single match 10 times Play a non-Deathmatch mode on Normal, and equip the RC-XD, Archangel Launcher, and Care Package scorestreaks On the Go With Gung-Ho, Fast Hands, and Double Time Perks, get 5 Kills while moving without dying 10 times Equip the No Stock, Steady Aim Laser, and Quickdraw Grip and (obviously) never stop moving Field Work With Ghost, Engineer, and Gearhead Perks equipped: destroy 50 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades See challenge description Hunting Prey With Ninja, Tracker, and Vigilance Perks equipped: Kill 75 enemies that you have Pinged Equip the Spy Cam tactical, and bind the ping to an easily-accessible button Perks of the Job Master Complete all Perks of the Job challenges See above

Zombies

Expert Tactics

The Expert Tactics set of challenges is based around using Tactical equipment when killing Zombies. Be sure to collect plenty of salvage to craft them.

Name Challenge Strategy Perfect Harmony Earn 10 Symphonic Death Medals (affected 10 Zombies with Tactical Equipment before rapidly Killing them) Craft and deploy Cymbal Monkeys or Decoys (you can throw an extra grenade if you want to play it safe) Mad Science Get 10 Kills with the Kazimir Device and use it to teleport 10 times Walk into the black hole created by the device to be teleported Spacetime Tear Kill 200 Zombies with the Kazimir Device in a single match Reach level 48 to craft the Kazimir Device, and hang out in large areas on either map to spawn as many zombies at once as possible Shock & Awe Shock 15 Zombies with a single Shock Charge and then you or your teammates eliminate them all Have a teammate use a decoy to get all of the zombies into one spot, then throw the Shock Charge in the center. Gullible Get 25 Monkey Business Medals (Killed 10 or more Zombies who are distracted by your Cymbal Monkey) Reach level 18 to craft the Cymbal Monkey Stalking Prey While inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade, Kill 50 Zombies with Melee Weapons Upgrade your Baseball Bat, buy Melee Macchiato, and craft the Smoke Grenades at level 17 Expert Tactics Complete all Expert Tactics challenges See above

Warzone

Combat Awareness

This set of challenges is based around tracking down enemy locations, so be sure to use plenty of recconaissance tools.

Name Challenge Strategy Spotter Expert Live Ping 10 different enemies in a single match, 5 times See challenge description Hoarder Complete 5 Scavenger Contracts in a single match, 3 times Use a small vehicle, and consider doing this challenge in urban areas later in the game so there are less enemies and more spawn points Drone Enthusiast Mark 3 enemies with Recon Drones in a single match, 5 times See challenge description Focus, Fire Get 10 Kills while prone Try to find a good spot to blend in, and consider using a Sniper Rifle for a quick kill All Seeing Wipe 15 Squads "Get good" Quick Reflexes Get 3 Kills on enemies who you have pinged in a single match, 10 times Bind the ping to an accessible button, and go for Sniper Rifle kills or gulag kills Combat Awareness Master Complete all Combat Awareness challenges See above