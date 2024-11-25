Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 7 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Field Operations

Soldiers-in-snow-running-into-battle-Call-of-Duty-Black-Ops-6

This set of challenges are completed by using different Field Upgrades equipped to your Loadout. The Prepper wild card will let you get two field upgrades at once to speed up the process.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Let's Go

Earn 25 Let's Go! Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies while continuously affected by War Cry)

Play with friends and have everyone equip the War Cry field upgrade, then play Hardcore

Flex Move

Earn 25 Come At Me Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies during a single use of Signal Lure)

Play Hardcore for faster kills, and use a perk to buff your field upgrade

Deep Cover

Arm or defuse a bomb while disguised by Sleeper Agent 10 times

See challenge description

Busted

Killed an enemy that was disguised by Sleeper Agent 10 times

Luck-based, see challenge description

I'm Back

Earn 5 Instant Karma Medals (Killed an enemy shortly after spawning with your Tactical Insertion)

Play on Hardcore to get kills quickly, and hide your Tactical Insertion near the center of the map

Switchblade

Kill an enemy with a Melee Weapon shortly after damaging them with gunfire 10 times

Use a Knife as your melee, and hit them with an SMG or a Pistol before killing them. Consider using the Sleeper Agent field upgrade as well.

Field Operations Master

Complete all Field Operations challenges

See above

Zombies

Local Guide

Zombies at the gas station with ray gun

The Local Guide challenges are basically based around being a well-experienced player, and knowing where everything in a map is. Use the Tac-Map if you have any issues!

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Old Faithful

Upgrade a starting Weapon to Legendary, then Kill 500 Zombies with it

Equip a primary weapon of your choice, then use the Hidden Power gobblegum to upgrade it to Legendary

Collect Them All

Purchase all Wall Buy Weapons in a single match and get at least 10 Zombie Kills with each one

Do this as early as possible, as Wall Buy Weapons get more expensive as their rarity increases. The Wall to Wall Clearance gobblegum is very useful for this challenge

How Does This Work?

Kill 50 Zombies that are affected by the Sonic Pulse of the DRI-11 Beamsmasher

Acquire the Wonder Weapon on Terminus, and use the Alt-Fire to slow down Zombies

Fun Surprise

Get 500 Zombie Kills with a Wonder Weapon that was acquired from the Mystery Box

Use the Wonderbar! gobblegum, or try your luck and use Fire Sales when possible

My Master Plan

Kill 100 Zombies with Traps in a single match

Play on Terminus and use the Tentacle Trap near the Jugger-nog, as well as the Dark Aether Cannon on the Gun Platform

Breaking & Entering

Have 6 Door Buys purchased at the start of Round 5

On Liberty Falls, use gobblegums to boost points and open doors in this order: Riverfront, Olly's Comics, Grease Trap Patio, Savings and Loans, Yummy Freeze, Vertical Zipline by Lanes, Yummy Freeze Rooftop

Local Guide Master

Complete all Local Guide challenges

See above

Warzone

Demolition

Shootout with tons of soldiers

These calling card challenges are all based around getting kills with lethal equipment (as well as the Spring Mine, which is technically a field upgrade).

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Hot Potato

Get 3 Kills with Frag Grenades

See challenge description

Semtexpert

Get 5 Kills with Semtex Grenades

See challenge description

Drill Sergeant

Get 3 Kills with Drill Charges

Use recon equipment to spot enemies you can get the drop on.

Breach and Clear

Get 3 Kills with C4

Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them.

Trap Layer

Get a Kill with Blast Traps

Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them.

Tactical Obliteration

Get a Kill with Spring Mines

Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them.

Demolition Master

Complete all Demolition challenges

See above
