Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 7 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Field Operations

This set of challenges are completed by using different Field Upgrades equipped to your Loadout. The Prepper wild card will let you get two field upgrades at once to speed up the process.

Name Challenge Strategy Let's Go Earn 25 Let's Go! Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies while continuously affected by War Cry) Play with friends and have everyone equip the War Cry field upgrade, then play Hardcore Flex Move Earn 25 Come At Me Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies during a single use of Signal Lure) Play Hardcore for faster kills, and use a perk to buff your field upgrade Deep Cover Arm or defuse a bomb while disguised by Sleeper Agent 10 times See challenge description Busted Killed an enemy that was disguised by Sleeper Agent 10 times Luck-based, see challenge description I'm Back Earn 5 Instant Karma Medals (Killed an enemy shortly after spawning with your Tactical Insertion) Play on Hardcore to get kills quickly, and hide your Tactical Insertion near the center of the map Switchblade Kill an enemy with a Melee Weapon shortly after damaging them with gunfire 10 times Use a Knife as your melee, and hit them with an SMG or a Pistol before killing them. Consider using the Sleeper Agent field upgrade as well. Field Operations Master Complete all Field Operations challenges See above

Zombies

Local Guide

The Local Guide challenges are basically based around being a well-experienced player, and knowing where everything in a map is. Use the Tac-Map if you have any issues!

Name Challenge Strategy Old Faithful Upgrade a starting Weapon to Legendary, then Kill 500 Zombies with it Equip a primary weapon of your choice, then use the Hidden Power gobblegum to upgrade it to Legendary Collect Them All Purchase all Wall Buy Weapons in a single match and get at least 10 Zombie Kills with each one Do this as early as possible, as Wall Buy Weapons get more expensive as their rarity increases. The Wall to Wall Clearance gobblegum is very useful for this challenge How Does This Work? Kill 50 Zombies that are affected by the Sonic Pulse of the DRI-11 Beamsmasher Acquire the Wonder Weapon on Terminus, and use the Alt-Fire to slow down Zombies Fun Surprise Get 500 Zombie Kills with a Wonder Weapon that was acquired from the Mystery Box Use the Wonderbar! gobblegum, or try your luck and use Fire Sales when possible My Master Plan Kill 100 Zombies with Traps in a single match Play on Terminus and use the Tentacle Trap near the Jugger-nog, as well as the Dark Aether Cannon on the Gun Platform Breaking & Entering Have 6 Door Buys purchased at the start of Round 5 On Liberty Falls, use gobblegums to boost points and open doors in this order: Riverfront, Olly's Comics, Grease Trap Patio, Savings and Loans, Yummy Freeze, Vertical Zipline by Lanes, Yummy Freeze Rooftop Local Guide Master Complete all Local Guide challenges See above

Warzone

Demolition

These calling card challenges are all based around getting kills with lethal equipment (as well as the Spring Mine, which is technically a field upgrade).

Name Challenge Strategy Hot Potato Get 3 Kills with Frag Grenades See challenge description Semtexpert Get 5 Kills with Semtex Grenades See challenge description Drill Sergeant Get 3 Kills with Drill Charges Use recon equipment to spot enemies you can get the drop on. Breach and Clear Get 3 Kills with C4 Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them. Trap Layer Get a Kill with Blast Traps Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them. Tactical Obliteration Get a Kill with Spring Mines Lure in enemies with a decoy grenade or shooting your gun, or sneak up to an enemy and drop it on them. Demolition Master Complete all Demolition challenges See above