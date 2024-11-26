Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 9 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Aces Are Wild

Two soldiers in alternate skins

These challenges are all based around successfully using the equippable wild cards in your loadout.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Armed & Ready

With the Overkill Wildcard and Fast Hands Perk equipped: get a Kill with 2 different Primary Weapons in the same life 100 times

Play on Hardcore and play with SMGs with range-boosting attachments for quicker ADS

Maxed Out

With the Gunfighter Wildcard equipped: get 300 Kills with a Weapon that has 8 Attachments

Choose your weapon, and equip Damage Range and Bullet Velocity-increasing attachments

Greedy

With the Perk Greed Wildcard equipped: get 100 Kills with a Perk Combat Specialty active

Use the Enforcer Combat Specialty to survive longer

Dazed and Deleted

With the Tactical Expert Wildcard and Tac Mask Perk equipped: Kill 25 enemies that are affected by your Tactical

Use Shock Charges for this challenge

Really Dangerous

With the Danger Close Wildcard equipped: get 2 Kills with Lethal Equipment in the same life 15 times

Use the Danger Close wild card and the Assault Pack field upgrade, and play FFA or respawn modes

Area Control

With the Field Captain Wildcard equipped: get 50 Kills with or while aided by your Field Upgrade

Use two of the following Field Upgrades: War Cry, Spring Mine, Signal Lure, Sleeper Agent, Neurogas

Aces are Wild Master

Complete all Aces are Wild challenges

See above

Zombies

Survivalist

Zombies invade terminus with cannon

These challenges revolve around lasting for as many rounds as you can. All of them (except Perk Zero) will benefit greatly from the self-reviving augments for the Quick Revive perk.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Trial & Tribulation

Complete 5 or more Trials in a single match, 10 times

See challenge description

Hunker Down

Reach Round 15 without leaving the starting area

Play on Liberty Falls and equip the Kill Joy and Wall Power gobblegums. Use the Wall Power and buy the GS45 for a high-damage gun.

Safe & Sound

Successfully Exfil on Round 20 or later 10 times

See challenge description

Going the Distance

Survive 115 total Rounds

Exfil at Round 21 or 26, as the rounds after this are extremely long

Perk Zero

Reach Round 25 without using any Perks

Buy the shield upgrades and use the Frenzied Guard or Aether Shroud field upgrades. Keep running loops on either map and slowly picking off zombies, and be sure to craft a self-revive kit.

The Bell Tolls

In Liberty Falls, survive 5 consecutive Rounds without leaving the church while solo

Do this as early as possible, and turn on the generator if you're overwhelmed for a free nuke

Survivalist Master

Complete all Survivalist challenges

See above

Warzone

Threat Removal

Snowy battlefield wth soldiers with guns

This set of challenges is built around Tracking down enemies and killing them instantly.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

On the Prowl

Complete 4 Bounty Contracts without dying, 5 times

Play with a squad and use scorestreaks to kill the bounty

Surveillance

Activate 10 Advanced UAVs quickly using 3 UAV Killstreaks

Play in a squad of at least three people and use the Battle Ready wild card in all of your loadouts

Back to Back

Get 2 Kills without taking damage, 10 times

Use lethal scorestreaks and weaponized vehicles to get kills

Rinse and Repeat

Complete 4 Bounty Contracts in a single match, 5 times

"Get good"

Silent and Deadly

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get 4 Kills using throwing knives in a single match, 5 times

Have throwing knives equipped in your loadout, be sure to pick them up when you throw them, and get really good at the game

Axed

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get 5 Kills with Combat Axes

"Get good"

Threat Removal Master

Complete all Threat Removal challenges

See above
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Review Featured
