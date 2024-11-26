Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 9 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Aces Are Wild

These challenges are all based around successfully using the equippable wild cards in your loadout.

Name Challenge Strategy Armed & Ready With the Overkill Wildcard and Fast Hands Perk equipped: get a Kill with 2 different Primary Weapons in the same life 100 times Play on Hardcore and play with SMGs with range-boosting attachments for quicker ADS Maxed Out With the Gunfighter Wildcard equipped: get 300 Kills with a Weapon that has 8 Attachments Choose your weapon, and equip Damage Range and Bullet Velocity-increasing attachments Greedy With the Perk Greed Wildcard equipped: get 100 Kills with a Perk Combat Specialty active Use the Enforcer Combat Specialty to survive longer Dazed and Deleted With the Tactical Expert Wildcard and Tac Mask Perk equipped: Kill 25 enemies that are affected by your Tactical Use Shock Charges for this challenge Really Dangerous With the Danger Close Wildcard equipped: get 2 Kills with Lethal Equipment in the same life 15 times Use the Danger Close wild card and the Assault Pack field upgrade, and play FFA or respawn modes Area Control With the Field Captain Wildcard equipped: get 50 Kills with or while aided by your Field Upgrade Use two of the following Field Upgrades: War Cry, Spring Mine, Signal Lure, Sleeper Agent, Neurogas Aces are Wild Master Complete all Aces are Wild challenges See above

Zombies

Survivalist

These challenges revolve around lasting for as many rounds as you can. All of them (except Perk Zero) will benefit greatly from the self-reviving augments for the Quick Revive perk.

Name Challenge Strategy Trial & Tribulation Complete 5 or more Trials in a single match, 10 times See challenge description Hunker Down Reach Round 15 without leaving the starting area Play on Liberty Falls and equip the Kill Joy and Wall Power gobblegums. Use the Wall Power and buy the GS45 for a high-damage gun. Safe & Sound Successfully Exfil on Round 20 or later 10 times See challenge description Going the Distance Survive 115 total Rounds Exfil at Round 21 or 26, as the rounds after this are extremely long Perk Zero Reach Round 25 without using any Perks Buy the shield upgrades and use the Frenzied Guard or Aether Shroud field upgrades. Keep running loops on either map and slowly picking off zombies, and be sure to craft a self-revive kit. The Bell Tolls In Liberty Falls, survive 5 consecutive Rounds without leaving the church while solo Do this as early as possible, and turn on the generator if you're overwhelmed for a free nuke Survivalist Master Complete all Survivalist challenges See above

Warzone

Threat Removal

This set of challenges is built around Tracking down enemies and killing them instantly.

Name Challenge Strategy On the Prowl Complete 4 Bounty Contracts without dying, 5 times Play with a squad and use scorestreaks to kill the bounty Surveillance Activate 10 Advanced UAVs quickly using 3 UAV Killstreaks Play in a squad of at least three people and use the Battle Ready wild card in all of your loadouts Back to Back Get 2 Kills without taking damage, 10 times Use lethal scorestreaks and weaponized vehicles to get kills Rinse and Repeat Complete 4 Bounty Contracts in a single match, 5 times "Get good" Silent and Deadly In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get 4 Kills using throwing knives in a single match, 5 times Have throwing knives equipped in your loadout, be sure to pick them up when you throw them, and get really good at the game Axed In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get 5 Kills with Combat Axes "Get good" Threat Removal Master Complete all Threat Removal challenges See above