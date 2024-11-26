Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. After that, however, is the permanent rank of Prestige Master, which has its own set of calling card challenges as well.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige Master before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Perfectly Tuned

Shootout with tons of soldiers

These challenges are hyper-specific scenarios that require multiple rare kinds of kills, all of which require extensive loadout editing.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Hunt Them Down

With Ghost, Ninja, and Tracker Perks equipped, get a Point Blank Kill while your Acoustic Amp Field Upgrade is active 50 times

Play on Stakeout or another small map to get up close easily (or go stealth on larger maps if you feel comfortable).

It's a Trap

With Forward Intel Perk and the Signal Lure active, get 10 Kills on enemies detected by your Radar Ping, UAV, or HARP

Consider a launcher to destroy Counter UAVs from the enemy, and play on Normal for your Signal Lure to last longer

Full Tilt

With the Enforcer Perk Specialty active: get 10 Kills while War Cry is active in a single match

See challenge description

Hard and Fast

With Gung-Ho, Dexterity, and Ghost Perks, earn a Triple Kill with a Primary Weapon while sprinting, jumping, sliding, or diving

Play Hardcore on a small or medium-sized map, and go for sliding kills

Silent Killer

With Bruiser, Ninja, and Double Time Perks equipped: earn a Triple Kill Medal (3 rapid Kills) with a Melee Weapon

Use the Baseball Bat in Hardcore, or a knife in Normal

Resourceful

With Gearhead, Engineer, and Scavenger Perks, get 4 Kills with Lethal Equipment without dying (Combat Axe excluded)

Use the Danger Close wild card, and use the C4, Impact Grenade, or Semtex as your Lethal Equipment

Perfectly Tuned Master

Complete all Perfectly Tuned Challenges

See above

Zombies

Upgraded & Ready

Manhler at the motel in Zombies

The Upgraded & Ready calling card challenges all require you to have completed researching all the augments for a specific field upgrade, perk, or ammo mod, and then use it to the full extent of its ability.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Shadow Reaper

With Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud equipped: Kill 100 Zombies with Aether Shroud

Use the Baseball Bat or Power Drill, and make sure its Pack-A-Punched and upgraded (don't equip an ammo mod for it)

Feet First

With the PhD Slider Augment for PhD Flopper equipped: get 20 Multi-kills with PhD Slider

Equip the Tribologist augment, and get PhD Flopper before any other perk in early rounds

Knockout

With the Triple Shot Augment for Melee Macchiato: rapidly Kill 10 Zombies with a Melee Weapon in Round 10 or higher 10 times

Combine this with the Void Sheath augment on Aether Shroud (see above for method) to avoid damage and get massive kills

Sizzle

With the Electric Cherry Augment for Elemental Pop equipped: Kill 100 Zombies that are stunned by Elemental Pop

Equip the Vulnera Bean augment, buy Speed Cola, and use a weapon with a small magazine. Be sure to equip augments to all of your ammo mods for max effect

Don't Touch Me

With the Retribution Augment for Frenzied Guard equipped: explode 100 Zombies by letting them touch you

Purchase the highest-grade armor Wall Buy, and pick up Jugger-nog before activating

Unstable

With the Supermassive Augment for Shadow Rift equipped: Kill 100 Zombies with the Shadow Rift explosion

Equip the Explosive Rain augment, as well as Elemental Pop with the Citrus Focus augment

Upgraded & Ready Master

Complete all Upgraded & Ready challenges

See above

Warzone

Indomitable

Soldiers murder in an apartment

This is a set of insanely difficult achievements in Warzone, which can mostly be completed through one method only: being good at the game.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Ultimate Victory

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win matches without dying, 5 times

"Get good"

Peak Performance

Wipe 5 Squads in a single match, 5 times

Use UAVs, Bounty contracts, and other recon methods to find and annhilate squads.

Death Stream

Get 10 Kills without dying in a single match

"Get good"

Not a Fluke

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win matches with over 20 Eliminations, 5 times

"Get good"

Fearless

Complete 3 Most Wanted Contracts in a single match, 5 times

Use a vehicle to run and hide for as long as possible, and use Counter UAVs to block your location

Lock the Win

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get an elimination on the last enemy in a match, 5 times

The textbook definition of "get good" (play Resurgence with friends that will let you score the last kill)

Indomitable Master

Complete all Indomitable challenges

See Above
