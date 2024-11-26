Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. After that, however, is the permanent rank of Prestige Master, which has its own set of calling card challenges as well.

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige Master before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Perfectly Tuned

These challenges are hyper-specific scenarios that require multiple rare kinds of kills, all of which require extensive loadout editing.

Name Challenge Strategy Hunt Them Down With Ghost, Ninja, and Tracker Perks equipped, get a Point Blank Kill while your Acoustic Amp Field Upgrade is active 50 times Play on Stakeout or another small map to get up close easily (or go stealth on larger maps if you feel comfortable). It's a Trap With Forward Intel Perk and the Signal Lure active, get 10 Kills on enemies detected by your Radar Ping, UAV, or HARP Consider a launcher to destroy Counter UAVs from the enemy, and play on Normal for your Signal Lure to last longer Full Tilt With the Enforcer Perk Specialty active: get 10 Kills while War Cry is active in a single match See challenge description Hard and Fast With Gung-Ho, Dexterity, and Ghost Perks, earn a Triple Kill with a Primary Weapon while sprinting, jumping, sliding, or diving Play Hardcore on a small or medium-sized map, and go for sliding kills Silent Killer With Bruiser, Ninja, and Double Time Perks equipped: earn a Triple Kill Medal (3 rapid Kills) with a Melee Weapon Use the Baseball Bat in Hardcore, or a knife in Normal Resourceful With Gearhead, Engineer, and Scavenger Perks, get 4 Kills with Lethal Equipment without dying (Combat Axe excluded) Use the Danger Close wild card, and use the C4, Impact Grenade, or Semtex as your Lethal Equipment Perfectly Tuned Master Complete all Perfectly Tuned Challenges See above

Zombies

Upgraded & Ready

The Upgraded & Ready calling card challenges all require you to have completed researching all the augments for a specific field upgrade, perk, or ammo mod, and then use it to the full extent of its ability.

Name Challenge Strategy Shadow Reaper With Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud equipped: Kill 100 Zombies with Aether Shroud Use the Baseball Bat or Power Drill, and make sure its Pack-A-Punched and upgraded (don't equip an ammo mod for it) Feet First With the PhD Slider Augment for PhD Flopper equipped: get 20 Multi-kills with PhD Slider Equip the Tribologist augment, and get PhD Flopper before any other perk in early rounds Knockout With the Triple Shot Augment for Melee Macchiato: rapidly Kill 10 Zombies with a Melee Weapon in Round 10 or higher 10 times Combine this with the Void Sheath augment on Aether Shroud (see above for method) to avoid damage and get massive kills Sizzle With the Electric Cherry Augment for Elemental Pop equipped: Kill 100 Zombies that are stunned by Elemental Pop Equip the Vulnera Bean augment, buy Speed Cola, and use a weapon with a small magazine. Be sure to equip augments to all of your ammo mods for max effect Don't Touch Me With the Retribution Augment for Frenzied Guard equipped: explode 100 Zombies by letting them touch you Purchase the highest-grade armor Wall Buy, and pick up Jugger-nog before activating Unstable With the Supermassive Augment for Shadow Rift equipped: Kill 100 Zombies with the Shadow Rift explosion Equip the Explosive Rain augment, as well as Elemental Pop with the Citrus Focus augment Upgraded & Ready Master Complete all Upgraded & Ready challenges See above

Warzone

Indomitable

This is a set of insanely difficult achievements in Warzone, which can mostly be completed through one method only: being good at the game.

Name Challenge Strategy Ultimate Victory In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win matches without dying, 5 times "Get good" Peak Performance Wipe 5 Squads in a single match, 5 times Use UAVs, Bounty contracts, and other recon methods to find and annhilate squads. Death Stream Get 10 Kills without dying in a single match "Get good" Not a Fluke In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win matches with over 20 Eliminations, 5 times "Get good" Fearless Complete 3 Most Wanted Contracts in a single match, 5 times Use a vehicle to run and hide for as long as possible, and use Counter UAVs to block your location Lock the Win In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get an elimination on the last enemy in a match, 5 times The textbook definition of "get good" (play Resurgence with friends that will let you score the last kill) Indomitable Master Complete all Indomitable challenges See Above