Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has hundreds of challenges that allow players to simultaneously earn cosmetic rewards and experience for completing difficult milestones, the most obvious of which is the weapon camo system.

Every weapon has a total of three sets of camo challenges (Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone), which each contain a total of 15 camos to unlock for the weapon.

How to Earn Camos

Each game mode has three different tiers of camos, each of which must be completed in order (and have their own ways of being completed).

Military : The first nine camos are unlocked by getting a flat amount of specific kills in each mode.

: The first nine camos are unlocked by getting a flat amount of specific kills in each mode. Special : Once the Military camos are all collected, the two Special camos can begin being unlocked.

: Once the Military camos are all collected, the two Special camos can begin being unlocked. Mastery : Each Mastery level works differently. Gold Mastery : Once the Special camos are both collected, the Gold Mastery camo can be unlocked. Mastery 2 : Once all guns in the weapon class have unlocked the Gold Mastery camos, the Mastery 2 camo can be unlocked. Mastery 3: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 2 camo, the Mastery 3 camo can be unlocked. Mastery 4: Once all thirty-three guns in the game have unlocked the Mastery 3 camo, the Mastery 4 camo can be unlocked.

: Each Mastery level works differently.

LW3A1 Frostline

Close

Mode Military Camos Special 1 Special 2 Gold Mastery Mastery 2 Mastery 3 Mastery 4 Multiplayer Get 100 total Headshot Kills Get 50 Kills while the Recon Combat Specialty is active Get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times Get 10 Double Kills or better Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times Get 3 Triple Kills or better Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times Zombies Get 2,000 total Critical Kills Get 300 Kills at Rare Rarity or higher Get 30 Parasite Eliminations Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations Warzone Get 100 Eliminations Get 2 One-Shot Kills in a single match 5 times Get 5 Kills at extreme range Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

SVD

Close

Mode Military Camos Special 1 Special 2 Gold Mastery Mastery 2 Mastery 3 Mastery 4 Multiplayer Get 100 total Headshot Kills Get 50 Kills while the Recon Combat Specialty is active Get 50 Elims with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope Get 10 Double Kills or better Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times Get 3 Triple Kills or better Get 5 Kills without dying 3 times Zombies Get 2,000 total Critical Kills Get 300 Kills with the Weapon while it's Pack-A-Punched Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations Get 20 or more Kills 10 times without taking damage Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations Warzone Get 100 Eliminations Get 2 Kills while prone in 20 seconds 5 time Get 5 Kills shortly after swapping weapons Get 5 Eliminations as the Most Wanted Contract target Get 3 Kills without dying 5 times Get 5 Kills on enemies impaired by your tacticals Get 5 Kills without dying 2 times

LR 7.62