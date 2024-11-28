The AS VAL is one of the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and it gets even better if you have the right attachments on it. Having no stock and improving the magazine on the gun are two steps to improving the gun.

The Best AS VAL build has attachments like the Commando Grip and Vertical Foregrip.

Best AS VAL Loadout

To get as many attachments as possible on the AS VAL, choose the Gunfighter Wildcard in your Custom Loadout. It adds three extra attachment points for your primary weapon, letting you add all the following attachments:

Optic: Accu-Spot Ultra Holo

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Flip Mag

Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Stock: No Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The AS VAL is a solid gun with an integrated suppressor and a very high rate of fire. However, you'll need to keep the vertical recoil under control and improve the small default magazine. The Optic should be the Accu-Spot Ultra Holo but it's entirely up to you. You'll want to pick a scope that works in short to mid-range scenarios, so pick something that gives no magnification or a slight magnification. The Accu-Spot Ultra Holo gives you a great view of the action in front of your soldier.

The Barrel should be the Suppressed Reinforced Barrel. The gun already has a suppressor, but this increases the damage range of the AS VAL, making it more deadly in mid to long-range moments. You'll also get increased Bullet Velocity. To keep your AS VAL under control, use the Vertical Foregrip as your Underbarrel. It increases your horizontal recoil control, making the gun easier to control. The AS VAL has worse handling than the Kompakt 92.

Magazine, Rear Grip, and More to Consider

One of the AS VAL's weaknesses is its small magazine size. Get the Flip Mag as your Magazine. It increases your ammo capacity while reducing your reload quickness. The other magazines come with way more disadvantages. Your Rear Grip of choice should be the Commando Grip. It provides higher Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed, increasing your movement around each map.

No Stock is needed for the AS VAL. Doing this increases Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed, letting you be more dynamic in modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch. Lastly, the Recoil Springs will help the AS VAL dramatically as your Fire Mod. They improve the Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control of the otherwise unstable weapon. This further improves the accuracy of the gun, letting you get a good K/D. Hopefully, you can steam roll through the battle pass with the AS VAL.