The Jackal PDW in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a strong weapon as it has great mobility and handling. It's one of the best-balanced guns and can help turn the tide of battle.

The best Jackal PDW Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Loadout includes a Muzzle Brake.

Best Jackal PDW Loadout

The Jackal PDW is a full-auto submachine gun that works well for on-the-go players. With that in mind, here are the best attachments you can add to this gun:

Optic: Otero Red Dot

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Underbarrel: Marksman Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: 9x18mm Makarov Overpressured

To have more attachments added to your loadout, you'll want to use the Gunfighter Wildcard. It's a big game-changer.

The Optic is completely your choice, but as the Jackal PDW is more stable than other SMGs, you'll want one that includes magnification. The Otero Red Dot has a .25x magnification that's helpful in Team Deathmatch, Domination, etc.

Related Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Blackcell Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards From finishing moves to cool new skins, many Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Blackcell Season 1 Battle Pass rewards are available.

The Muzzle Brake as the Muzzle improves the First Shot Recoil Control and Kick Reset Speed. This further improves the accuracy of the gun for mid-ranged combat. Next, the Gain-Twist Barrel as the Barrel improves the Bullet Velocity of the gun. Bullet Velocity is the speed of the bullet once it is discharged, so this helps counter the moderate rate of fire.

After that, the Underbarrel should be the Marksman Foregrip. With the higher accuracy of the gun, the Aim Down Sight focus lets you gain an even sharper aim on enemies further away. This further makes the Jackal PDW a more dynamic gun in mid-range encounters. Unfortunately, the original magazine size is a measly 30 bullets per round. The Extended Mag I as your Magazine increases it to 40 and slightly decreases your Reload Quickness.

Close

Best Grip, Stock, Fire Mod

To get more dynamism with the Jackal PDW in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the CQB Grip as the Rear Grip should be your next choice. It significantly improves your Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. This will let you shoot at your foes quicker, countering the moderate rate of fire from the gun. One of the best Stocks in the game is the Balanced Stock. When added to the Jackal PDW, it increases the Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed, making an already fast gun even quicker on the battlefield.

Lastly, the 9x8mm Makarov Overpressured Fire Mod helps the weapon improve its Bullet Velocity. Like the Gain-Twist Barrel, this will make your bullets fly out from the weapon at an even faster speed. Hopefully, this build will help you with getting rewards from Season 1 and beyond.

If you like this loadout, check out our others, including guides for the AS VAL and Tanto .22.4