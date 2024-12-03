The Krig C in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a powerful weapon from the first season of content. It can take out foes with its high damage, but the recoil pattern isn't as reliable as you keep shooting the gun.

The best Krig C loadout has a Quickdraw Grip.

Best Krig C Loadout

The Krig C is a dangerous weapon, and you can wield it if you have the right loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It should include the following, to counter its unreliable recoil pattern:

Optic: Pinpoint Holoscout

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

You'll be able to gain this exceptional accuracy for the Krig C after using the Gunfighter Wildcard, which lets you have three extra attachments to your build. It makes a huge difference in your gameplay.

Try to use Double XP tokens for your weapons to get the attachments quickly.

The first attachment, the Optic, is up to you, but the Pinpoint Holoscout is a pretty awesome scope. It provides a 1.5x Magnification for your weapon and, according to the game, a "sturdy holographic sight designed for rapid target acquisition." The Muzzle should be the Ported Compensator. It provides First Shot Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control, which elevates the weapon's accuracy and helps compensate for its unreliable recoil pattern.

Next, the Long Barrel should be considered for the Barrel. It improves the Damage Range of the weapon, making the Krig C more adaptable to longer-range combat. You can land some nasty headshots from faraway with this thing. The Precision Foregrip can be your next choice as the Underbarrel. It upgrades the Aiming Idle Sway and Horizontal Recoil Control, increasing the weapon's accuracy once more.

Close

Best Rear Grip, Fire Mod, and More

Something that is recommended for almost all builds is the Extended Mag I. It improves the Magazine Ammo Capacity, while having a slight Reload Quickness debuff. This lets you fire at multiple enemies in a row without having to reload, leading to Fury Kills and the like. The Rear Grip should be the Quickdraw Grip. It increases the Aim Down Sight Speed, letting you get to the action quickly. If you want the Krig C to be more mobile, however, you can consider the CQB Grip for increased Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. It is preferable to use the CQB Grip with sub-machine guns like the SAUG, however.

To improve the mobility of the gun in short-ranged situations, the Infiltrator Stock is a game changer. It improves the Aim Walking Movement Speed. Lastly, the best Fire Mod for the Krig C can be the Recoil Springs. They improve the recoil control for your horizontal and vertical shooting, helping once more with the gun's biggest weakness.