The SAUG in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the best submachine guns in the game. It has excellent mobility and an awesome rate of fire, but there is one major flaw to the game: high recoil.

Best SAUG Loadout

The SAUG is one of the best weapons in the game, due to its stellar mobility, good handling, and great rate of fire. You can get it from the recent battle pass. Unfortunately, the high recoil might be a detractor for many, but if you equip the Recoil Springs fire mod, that would certainly make the weapon more balanced. Here's the best SAUG loadout to maximize your kills in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Magazine: Flip Mag

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Stock: Combat Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The optic is completely your choice, but the Accu-Spot Reflex is one of the best. It gives you a clear view of the action, and it's suited for short-ranged encounters. The muzzle you should pick is the Ported Compensator. It dramatically improves your First Shot Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control. Next, the Barrel should be the Reinforced Barrel. It increases your Damage Range and Bullet Velocity and makes the SAUG more adaptable to any situation, especially when the enemy is mid-range.

The Underbarrel can be the Ranger Foregrip. This helps the gun with its Horizontal Recoil Control, balancing the weapon further, and adds Sprinting Movement Speed. Next, to improve the quickness of the SMG, equip the Flip Mag. It couples two magazines together to improve your reload speed. Next, the Rear Grip used can be the CQB Grip, like our Tanto. 22 loadout. It improves your mobility in battle with increased Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Best Stock and Fire Mod

The Combat Stock should be the next attachment you add. It increases the Aim Walking Movement Speed and Flinch Resistance, making the SAUG more adaptable to close-ranged situations. It really comes in handy. Lastly, the Recoil Springs fire mod is necessary to improve your Horizontal and Vertical Recoil Control.

With all these attachments equipped, you should unlock the full potential of the powerful SAUG. You should consider getting the Enforcer Combat Speciality to give you more of an advantage on the battlefield. By equipping three red perks, you unlock it and get a temporary buff of movement speed and health regen after every kill.

You should consider using the Kompakt 92 next as it's another awesome weapon that's mobile in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.