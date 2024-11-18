The Tanto .22 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the best SMGs in the game, but it initially has a major drawback. It has a very slow rate of fire, but it is certainly worth equipping if you have the right loadout.

Tanto .22 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 should have a Gain-Twist Barrel.

The Best Tanto .22 Loadout

With the Tanto .22, you'll want the weapon to be much quicker than it already is, but you'll want to counter the deficiencies that come with having Rapid Fire equipped. Here is the loadout you should have on your Tanto. 22 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The optic is completely your choice, but you should pick a scope dedicated to short-to-mid-range conflicts. The Accu-Spot Reflex gives an accurate view of what's in front of you.

For short-range affairs, it's always good to have a Suppressor as your Muzzle. It lets you sneak on foes without them recognizing you on the mini-map. This is great for taking out snipers who are camping. It also helps you guarantee more scorestreaks as you rack up kills and complete objectives. If you want a bit more recoil control with your gun and don't care about stealth, the Ported Compensator is also a good choice.

The Tanto .22's Barrel should be the Gain-Twist Barrel. It increases Bullet Velocity dramatically, making the bullets fly faster than before. This helps make up for the gun's lack of firepower when compared to other SMGs. The Underbarrel should be the Ranger Foregrip. It increases both the horizontal recoil control of the gun, which helps with the inclusion of Rapid Fire later, and the Sprinting Movement Speed. While you're levelling up the gun, however, the Vertical Foregrip is a decent choice early on.

The Best Grip, Stock, and Magazine

Next, the Extended Mag I should be utilized. It increases the ammo capacity of your magazine, letting you fire away at enemies without worrying as much about how many bullets you have left. To improve your capability in close quarters situations, the CQB Grip should be the next pick under Rear Grips. It improves your Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Sprint to Fire speed.

If you want a stealthy approach, it's good to have three strategist perks on to get the Strategist combat specialty. It gives a score bonus for finishing objectives and destroying enemy equipment, but it also lets you see equipment through walls and deploy equipment and field upgrades faster.

To make the Tanto .22 a faster gun, overall, pick the Balanced Stock. It speeds up your aim walking, movement, hipfire movement, and strafing movement. Lastly, the Rapid Fire mod transforms this gun into a short-range powerhouse. While it comes with a lot of detractors, like lesser recoil control, lower bullet velocity, and decreased damage range, the fire rate is dramatically improved, letting you take out foes much faster with the Tanto .22's exhilarating power.

If you get tired of using the Tanto .22, check out our loadouts for the Kompakt 92 and XM4. You'll want to get the best perks as well.