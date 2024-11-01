The XM4 is the first assault rifle you can get your hands-on in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. With that in mind, you'll likely want to know its best loadout. Here are the attachments you should add to the XM4.

Close

Best XM4 attachments and loadout

In order to dominate the battlefield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with the XM4, you should give this weapon the following loadout:

Optic: Pinpoint Holoscout

Pinpoint Holoscout Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel (and then Reinforced Barrel at Level 44)

Gain-Twist Barrel (and then Reinforced Barrel at Level 44) Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Laser: Tactical Laser

Tactical Laser Fire Mods: 5.56 NATO FMJ

You can get three additional attachment points for your weapon by using the Gunfighter Wildcard in your loadout. Otherwise, you'll need to stick to just five attachments in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Why Should You Pick This Loadout?

The Optic is up to your discretion, but the Pinpoint Holoscout is a great option for short to mid-range battles, which the XM4 is great at. It provides 1.5x Magnification and a great sightline in-game. Next, the Gain-Twist Barrel improves Bullet Velocity, increasing the firepower of the weapon. Once you've leveled up the weapon to Level 44, get the Reinforced Barrel, which enhances both your Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.

The Underbarrel should be the Vertical Foregrip. It provides excellent horizontal recoil control. In mid-range encounters, you'll want to make sure your shots are steady. In a hectic game of Team Deathmatch or Free-for-All, you'll want to have as much ammo as possible; that's why you should have the Extended Mag I equipped as your Magazine. The Extended Mag II might give you more ammo, but it comes with too many detriments, like much slower reload quickness and sprint to fire speed.

The 5.56 NATO FMJ provides more penetration damage and scorestreak damage in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

For the Rear Grip, pick the Quickdraw Grip. It improves the handling of the gun with a much faster aim down speed. To improve the mobility of the gun, which is one of its weaknesses, pick the Light Stock as your Stock attachment. It provides enhanced hipfire movement speed, movement speed, and strafing movement speed. It's a triple whammy. To improve the handling of the gun even further, the Tactical Laser can be helpful with its Tactical Stance, which you can activate by pressing left on the D-Pad. However, it emits a green beam, so keep that in mind.

Lastly, you'll want the 5.56 NATO FMJ as your Fire Mod. It increases your Scorestreak damage and penetration damage, providing more firepower to the XM4 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Good luck with the XM4 in Call of Duty's most successful game during its launch to date.