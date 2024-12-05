Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has taken the world by storm, and if you haven't jumped into the chaos yet, you'll be able to check out a free trial for a week later in December. It includes the multiplayer and zombies modes with limited maps on offer.

An Early Christmas Present

Call of Duty fans (or lapsed players) can check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for free during December 13 to December 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC owners. According to a social media post by the Call of Duty X account, five modes will be available during the free trial:

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

You'll also get access to the popular mode Prop Hunt. Additionally, there will be six multiplayer maps available to free trial players. They are the following:

Racket

Hacienda

Nuketown Holiday

Extraction

Hideout

Heirloom

Those who want to check out zombies can play through the Liberty Falls and Terminus maps, which will have both the standard and directed modes attached to them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will let players get a taste of the action later this month.

Latest Call of Duty is a Success

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been proclaimed as having the most successful launch month in series history. "Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call while speaking on the opening weekend. "Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 percent year-over-year."

The game has also been doing well with critics. It has an 83 Top Critic average and 92% of outlets recommending the game on OpenCritic. "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer is the most fun, well-playing multiplayer in years when it’s acting and playing like a Treyarch game," said our review. "Omnimovement is a great boots-on-the-ground take on advanced movement and features more strategic purpose than bunny-hopping and slide-cancelling."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right now.

"More than any other Call of Duty has in years, Black Ops 6 multiplayer is laser-focused on making sure players are having fun," said our sister site GameRant.